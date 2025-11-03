Rockets Hold Major Trade Leverage Over One Struggling NBA Team Right Now
The number one asset the Brooklyn Nets need right now is draft capital. As they've gotten off to a 0-6 start this NBA season, it's clear that the rebuild will take a lot of time. Perhaps years.
That's why having as many high first-round picks is so important for the Nets. The Houston Rockets know that well, having just gotten out of a multi-year rebuild following the departure of James Harden to... Brooklyn. For a heap of draft picks.
Years after the blockbuster trade, it looks like Houston is the one reaping the benefits. The Rockets are a legitimate title contender with another former Net in Kevin Durant, but the team has one vital asset that gives them immense trade leverage down the line.
When Brooklyn traded for Harden, one of the pick swaps included was for the 2027 NBA Draft. Now that the Nets are in a rebuild and the Rockets are in title contention, plus the failed Harden experiment, that swap could result in Houston getting an extremely valuable selection despite competing for a championship.
We already saw Houston take advantage of the trade's aftermath in 2024. That offseason, the Nets traded to get their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks back, giving up swaps and the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round selection.
Given the Suns' situation, Houston could not only end up with one top pick, but another as Phoenix employs a mix of veterans and young players, inching closer to a rebuild.
The Rockets could certainly hold on to those swap rights and trade places with the Nets in the draft order. Or, they can use that trade as leverage to add more talent and get closer to a championship. Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominance, Houston needs all the depth it can get to compete with the top team in the league.
Barring future moves and the salary cap, Houston could dangle its 2027 first-round pick for some of the Nets' veterans. Brooklyn has some solid pieces, including Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr.
If the Rockets ended up trading away their 2027 pick, they'd still look forward to the Suns' selection. Houston wouldn't control its destiny in that draft, but could still have the luxury of a lottery selection. The team nearly did this last year, before including the 2025 pick in the Durant trade.
It's too early to make serious noise regarding such a deal, but it's fun to speculate. Houston has done a masterful job in gaining leverage over the Nets and Suns, and could use that down the line to remain a consistent title contender through the rest of the decade.