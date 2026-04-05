Rockets Home-Court Playoff Hopes Still Alive Amid Lakers' Recent Injuries

Leading up to April, the Los Angeles Lakers looked so good that it appeared they could contend with the top tier of the NBA, and carry that momentum into the playoffs against a juggernaut like the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fast forward to this weekend, and things look very different.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have been struck by the injury bug after Thursday's 43-point loss to the Thunder. Two of Los Angeles' best players will miss the regular season, and it could go deep into the playoffs.

Luka Dončić, who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, went down with a non-contact injury in the defeat. It was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. The perennial MVP candidate will miss the rest of the regular season without a timetable to return.

But fans were hit with even more devastating news, as Austin Reaves was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury. He, too, will miss the rest of the regular season, and ESPN's Shams Charania said that he is expected to miss four to six weeks.

As unfortunate as it is for the Lakers and NBA fans, this provides an opportunity for teams under them in the standings to legitimately snatch the third seed and home-court advantage. Los Angeles has five games left in the regular season.

Three of those opponents are against postseason teams, including a rematch with Oklahoma City. At this point, it appears that LeBron James will have to take control of the rotation and step up production to keep the Lakers afloat. But at 41 years old, is that really feasible?

The Houston Rockets, who have won five games in a row, are in a perfect position to move up in the standings. They're just one spot behind the Denver Nuggets, who own the fourth seed. The Rockets' remaining opponents are tough, but it's tough to stop a team with momentum. Just ask the Lakers, who went 15-2 in March.

The Nuggets could also move up, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have momentum in the opposite direction with a two-game losing streak. If any team is to take the Lakers' spot (assuming Los Angeles drops most of these games), it's either Houston or Denver.

The Rockets will take their five-game winning streak into Golden State on Sunday against the Warriors. From there, they'll face the Phoenix Suns before a three-game home stand to close the regular season. If Houston can keep up this momentum, a deep playoff run could still be in the cards.