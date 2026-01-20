Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Ranks as League's Most Inefficient Fourth Quarter Scorer

On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets seized an opportunity to get revenge over the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time the two teams faced off against one another, the Rockets held a 25-point lead in the third quarter and lost the game in overtime.

Houston held a 67-45 lead at the half as well.

The Pelicans were 6-22 at the time, thus the Rockets were expected to seize victory, heading into the game.

But especially with a lead like that.

In that game, Jabari Smith Jr. struggled immensely. To the tune of 5-of-18 from the field, 1-of-6 from long-range and four turnovers.

Not to mention four fouls.

In Sunday night's rematch, Smith fared considerably better. The 22-year-old forward had 32 points, just a hair off his career high of 34 points, on 11-of-21 shooting.

And 7-of-13 from long-range, turning into an absolute sniper from long distance.

Smith also chipped in eight rebounds.

On the season, he's averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting 35.5 percent from three on 6.4 attempts from deep.

That's been the good. In totality.

It gets ugly when you take a deep dive and pop the hood into those datapoints.

Especially when tracking his counting stats in January.

It gets especially ugly.

Through the Rockets' 10 games in January, Smith is shooting 34.7 percent from the field, 28.2 percent from deep and 44.8 percent true shooting.

He's averaging 14.2 points on 14.4 field goal attempts this month.

He's even shooting 66.7 percent from the foul line.

On the season, Smith has been especially horrid in the fourth quarter. Offensively.

In fact, he's been the league's most inefficient bucket-getter, shooting 36.5 percent from the field in the final period.

(With a minimum qualifier of 100 field goal attempts).

Worst 4th Quarter FG% For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 100 Total FGA) :



1. Jabari Smith Jr. — 36.5%

2. DeMar DeRozan — 37.2%

3. Paolo Banchero — 38.0%

4. Zach LaVine — 40.0%

5. Dillon Brooks — 40.2%

6. Anthony Black — 40.4%

6. Derrick White — 40.4%… https://t.co/GgsHvG50zX pic.twitter.com/5kS9wMMHjk — Stat Defender (@statdefender) January 18, 2026

Offense is just half the battle.

Smith has been making plays on the other end of the floor.

Defensively, he's been anchoring down. Especially in the Rockets' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, in front of a national audience.

Smith had three blocks and was diving after loose balls and forcing turnovers.

In Houston's previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Smith had two steals and a block.

Smith will have to get his offensive woes sorted out. One sign of encouragement is his stats in the month of December -- 16.8 points, 47.6 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three, 81.3 percent from foul line and 59.9 percent true shooting.