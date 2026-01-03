Rockets' Kevin Durant Continues to Make an Impact off the Court

Kevin Durant's charity efforts don't garner nearly as much headlines as his on-court play.

It's not even close.

Unsurprisngly, as Durant is one of the game's greatest players historically. He's also one of the most heavily scrutinized players in the game today.

Again, his humanitarian efforts take a back seat, more often than not, in light of the criticism and scrutiny.

Then again, the Houston Rockets superstar forward would have it no other way. He'd prefer it that way, actually.

He doesn't boast about what he does in the community. Alot of the time, it goes unnoticed.

Rockets Superstar Kevin Durant Pours Back into Community with Program Geared Towards Underprivileged Families and Communities

Durant donated $10 million to the College Track at the Durant Center (as he's coined it), an ode to his hometown of Prince George's County, Maryland, in the DMV vortex.

The program was drawn up to establish a free Maryland-based after-school facility designed to help underserved and poverty-stricken students and scholars who hope to earn their bachelor's degree.

Durant was first inspired to launch the program in his hometown when he noticed the West coast location, based in Oakland, California.

The facility is College Track's first such program in the East Coast and was brokered by a merge, of sorts, between Durant's Charity Foundation and Prince George's County Public Schools.

The program is a community-first advent by the Rockets superstar, and is an intentional method of pouring back into Durant's community. All told, the program provides a litany of services and resources, ranging from tutoring, emotional support and financial support.

Not to mention college workshops and academic advising, at the student level.

But the program still holds value and serves benefits even for post graduates, as they'd still have access to networking programs and channels and leadership skill building.

If you'll recall, Durant also recently provided charity relief in the local community back in the summer, as Durant partnered with legendary Houston rapper Bun B (half of the iconic hip-hop duo UGK or Underground Kingz) to help those affected by Texas's Hill Country Floods.

The duo collaborated and formed Easy Money Burger, which was orginally inspired by Bun B's Trill Burgers food chain. Upon purchase of a burger and fry combo, shirts were also available for purchase.

The proceeds went directly to Hill Country Flood Relief and the Kerr County Fund.

Kudos to Durant for continuing to invest resources into the community and make an impact off the court.