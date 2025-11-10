Rockets' Kevin Durant has Taken Trolling Game to a Different Level
Kevin Durant is one of basketball’s most unique players ever. He can play just about any position on the floor offensively and is an uber-efficient scorer.
He's averaging 24 points per contest on this year’s Houston Rockets ball club and that feels like a disappointment. He also doesn't fret on the floor, reminding everyone that all was well, even after Houston's 0-2 start.
He's got a fairly laid-back temperament, until it's time to clap back at opponents and fans alike, although the latter is mostly a pastime that he does on social media for entertainment, for both himself and others.
His latest rift with Twitter user "Jacob the Clipper" has provided non-stop entertainment and appears to be an endless back and forth.
Durant has traded barbs with players and even former teammates, as in the case of former Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins.
Durant intervened when Patrick Beverley and Trae Young were going back and forth during the offseason, telling Beverley to ease up.
His latest source of entertainment as it pertains to trading barbs involves Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and his father Tee Morant, who Durant went back and forth with during Houston's 124-109 victory.
"Your son don’t wanna be here, we know it’s your last weekend enjoy your time."
The younger Morant has been in the news for the wrong reasons, of late. He was suspended for publicly calling out the Grizzlies front office, which is generally how it starts.
The Rockets have been theorized as an ideal destination for Morant, due to their clear need for a point guard, in light of Fred VanVleet’s ACL injury and knee surgery.
There's a complicated path for such a deal to be made. For starters, the Memphis Grizzlies, a small market team, don't want to rid themselves of their young superstar.
He's their franchise cornerstone. They're going to be apt to deal with whatever histrionics necessary.
With that being said, every team has a line in the sand. The Rockets had that same stance with James Harden in 2020-21, stating that they were willing to get uncomfortable.
Sure, until you're starting to see your fan base question the calculus for having a player who is in such a headspace on the team.
Furthermore, the Rockets would surely need to include VanVleet in such a deal for salary ballast, but he has the ability to veto any trade, due to an implied no-trade clause.
Would he sign off on a team to trade him while recovering from a career-altering knee injury?
Likely not.