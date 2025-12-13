Rockets Reportedly Don't Have Interest in Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

The Houston Rockets’ point guard situation has been settled, for now. And likely in the short-term future.

Not necessarily the interim.

Because the Rockets seem unlikely to make a trade for a floor general.

Amen Thompson has been moved to that position and the Rockets have the second-best offense.

Granted, that’s not to say that Thompson has blown away the masses with his point guard play, because that hasn’t been the case. At all.

In fact, it’s been pretty apparent that the Rockets would be better suited if Thompson was on the wing, which has become his new standard position.

He’d thrive in more of an off-ball capacity, because he’d be able to do more cutting and slashing.

Two things he’s incredibly good at. (Not to mention his defensive skills and abilities).

However, his 5.1 assists vs. 2.7 turnovers don’t necessarily scream floor general (although he does have court vision).

He’s best at finding teammates in the break or when he’s driving to the lane. Not actually running set plays or helping the Rockets get into their actions.

Reed Sheppard has played very well for the Rockets this season, after a fairly slow start. But he’s played mostly off-ball, although he technically plays point guard.

He’s not typically done a ton of playmaking and faciiating. He’s been asked to shoot, and he’s done that.

44.6 percent from three (on 5.8 attempts). He’s been a sniper.

The sum of the parts means the Rockets haven’t found a way to replace Fred VanVleet. At least at the point guard spot.

In the half court, Alperen Sengun has been the offensive lynchpin.

Or SenHub, as it’s been more commonly described as. Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 50.5 percent from the floor, 38.5 percent from three(on 2.7 attempts) and 73.8 percent from the foul line.

Doing his best impersonation of Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

Many have theorized that Houston will eventually make a move for an established point guard (which would almost certainly have to include Fred VanVleet as salary ballast).

James Harden is even a name that’s been thrown out, with the Clippers’ season going the way that it has.

One name that doesn’t need to be tied to the Rockets is Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. At least according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Stone, who values this young core greatly and has frequently resisted the temptation to reach for overpriced roster shortcuts. Case in point, league sources say they’re not interested in pursuing Memphis’ Ja Morant despite having lost veteran point guard Fred VanVleet for the season with a torn ACL.”

This isn’t all that surprising. Morant has long had off the court issues.

He’s been suspended three times, causing him to miss 34 games.

One more strike for Morant (depending on the cause) and he could be looking at a season-long suspension.

And on the court, he’s looked like a shell of himself this season. Such a move would make the masses question the Rockets’ brass.