Rockets' Kevin Durant Isn't a Fan of Thunderstruck Movie
NBA superstars are some of the most marketable athletes in the world. Their faces aren't covered, so just about everyone can recognize them, even if you aren't an NBA fan.
And they're usually very tall, so they stand out in a room or public setting.
This makes NBA players some of the most unique athletes in the world. Baseball players' faces are all at least partially covered by a hat or helmet.
Football players (at least NFL players) also wear a helmet, so unless you're a diehard NFL fan, you may not recognize their faces if you saw them in public.
Unless it's a superstar quarterback, of course. Everyone recognizes Tom Brady. Or Peyton Manning.
Or Patrick Mahomes.
You get the point.
NBA superstars, however, generally have their own shoes, which are top-sellers. Especially if you're LeBron James or Michael Jordan.
But even Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant and former Rockets superstar James Harden have had top-selling shoes.
Ditto for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Very few of them, however, have the opportunity to star in a movie.
Unless they're the best of the best. Like Jordan's Space Jam, in which he was the headliner.
James filmed Space Jam 2, as the headliner.
(Because, of course he did).
Most of the basketball movies are kid-friendly and/or family movies.
Think Like Mike, which featured a good bit of NBA All-Stars.
Durant tried his hand as the headliner of his own movie, titled Thunderstruck, during his earlier days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, the older, more mature Durant isn't exactly fond of the movie, as he explained to Bobbi Althoff.
"Kids still come up to me and say 'I love that movie."
It was so cheesy that you like it. So corny that it was good.
If I could do it over again, I would not do it."
Durant explained what type of movie would appeal to him, instead.
"I would do something way more cooler.
I would have to be, like, a kingpin and like be able to shoot a gun on camera, talk a little shit, have girls in my scene.
Just be like a player-pimp kingpin in the neighborhood.
Like that would be fun to portray on camera."
The Rockets superstar explained the calculus of such a role.
"It's not real. It's no repercussions or consequences from shooting this gun in the middle of the street at somebody. Like, that would be solid for a couple months of filming, right?"
We may never see Durant in another film, as he's in his final playing days. However, he could carve out a media career post-retirement.
Maybe he'll be able to get that type of role, after all.