Rockets' Kevin Durant Opens Up About Potential Bench Role in Late-Career
Kevin Durant isn't ready just yet to move on from being one of the best players in basketball. While his previous stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have been disappointing, the 37-year-old has repeatedly shown up and proven he's one of the best scorers in NBA history.
Now, with the Houston Rockets, Durant has perhaps his best shot at a championship since his days with the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets are 1-2 to start the season, but with plenty of time to get acclimated to a young core, Durant has already displayed excellence, per usual. He's averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 50% shooting from the field.
For how talented he is, it's hard to imagine a league without Durant. For 17 years, he has been one of the sports' biggest talking points, for good and bad. However, the pursuit of perfection has never not been the goal.
With that being said, it's even harder to imagine the 6-foot-11 wing coming off the bench. Plenty of all-time greats have been reduced to such roles in the twilight of their careers, but players like Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are simply viewed in a different light.
However, Durant recently went on The Pivot Podcast and admitted that he would be willing to be dismissed from the starting lineup for team-oriented purposes.
“Yes, if I’m on a team where we’re nice and I realize I’m not capable of starting anymore,” Durant said. “I don’t see it happening, but I’m just saying. I want to be part of a good team, so yeah, if that presents itself one day and I’ve got to know that it’s my time to come off the bench, then yeah, I feel like I could step up to that role too.”
That shouldn't be happening anytime soon with the Rockets. Durant is off to a great start, showing no signs of slowing down, while also having signed a two-year $90 million extension with Houston. He is not only there to stay, but there to stay as a star.
The Rockets have the necessary supporting cast around Durant to compete for a championship. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. highlight a few of the names in Houston's young core.
The Rockets made an investment by trading pieces to acquire Durant and then giving him an extension. It's a gamble given his age, but to know that he can still score at a high level, and is willing to sacrifice his role if his game diminishes, is a great sign for the future.