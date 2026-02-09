Rockets Land Perfect Solution at Point Guard in Latest Mock Draft

There's a pretty well-established pipeline between the University of Houston Cougars men's basketball team and the Houston Rockets. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is even a proud alumni of the university.



He served on the university's board for over a decade, with his official title being chairman of the board of regents, spanning from 2014 to 2025.



The basketball arena is named after the Rockets owner, dubbed the Tilman Fertitta Center. Fertitta shelled out $20 million to renovate the facility and lather the arena with upgrades.



The ties between the Rockets and Cougars don't just stop with Fertitta, though. The greatest player in the history of the Rockets starred for the Cougars collegiately in Hakeem Olajuwon.



(Although his son opted to prevent the Olajuwon tradition, choosing to blaze his own path at Stanford, which is respectable).



Hall of Fame wing Clyde Drexler also starred collegiately at the University of Houston and won a championship with the Rockets.



In more recent years, we've seen players like Armoni Brooks and Danuel House Jr. find their way onto the Rockets roster after starring at the University of Houston.



Cougars men's coach Kelvin Sampson even spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets, under then coach Kevin McHale.



Rockets Land University of Houston Point Guard in Mock Draft

According to the latest mock draft, that pipeline will continue. The Rockets are projected to nab University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan with the expected 48th pick in the draft.



Uzan is averaging 11.3 points, 4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in his senior season.



Last season, he posted nearly identical numbers, averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.



His shooting has dropped off quite considerably this season, as he's averaging 37.6 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from long-range.



Last season, he made 45.3 percent of his shots and hit 42.8 percent from deep.



Uzan has shown a knack for making big shots in the biggest moments. He's also adept at getting to his spots on the floor where he's most comfortable.



In addition, he's a good pick-and-roll guard.



He'd be a perfect fit on this year's Rockets team.



It will be interesting to see if he drops that low in the draft.