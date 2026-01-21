Rockets Move Up in NBA.com's Latest Power Rankings

Things haven't been pretty for the Houston Rockets to start 2026, but two straight wins heading into tonight's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs has certainly helped the sentiment regarding overall performance.

Since Dec. 1, the Rockets have gone 12-11, losing some ugly games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and other lesser-regarded teams. The struggles have been evident, especially without a true point guard. Fred VanVleet's absence (torn ACL) has affected the offense, forcing other players initiate offense and play out of position.

But tonight is a perfect opportunity to make a statement. The Spurs are second in the Western Conference at 30-13, and Houston is still afloat at 25-15. A win would get the Rockets back toward the top tier of the league, where they were once regarded just a few months ago.

Their 3-1 record over the last four games has at least moved Houston up in NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann. The Rockets were bumped one spot up to ninth after the New York Knicks were dropped to 10th. Houston ranks one spot behind the Boston Celtics.

"The Rockets trailed the Thunder by just two points after the third quarter on Thursday, but they got doubled up (34-16) in the fourth and are now 1-5 against the top three teams in the West (Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Denver)," Schuhmann wrote.

"They’ve scored just 110.7 points per 100 possessions over those six games, even though they’ve shot well (40.9%) from 3-point range. They’ve committed a ton of turnovers (19 per 100 possessions) and the loss on Thursday was their worst paint shooting game (22-for-59, 37%) of the season."

With just over two weeks until the NBA trade deadline, reports have surfaced suggesting the Rockets are willing to part with draft capital for the right trade, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. They have also spoken to about half of the league, and more calls are expected to follow ahead of Feb. 5.

With VanVleet out, the point guard position is Houston's biggest need. More wing players have been forced to bring the ball up the floor, and on-ball pressure from opponents has resulted in the turnover stats Schuhmann mentioned in his power rankings.

The Rockets can't afford to remain silent right now. They need to take advantage of what could be Kevin Durant's final chapter in an illustrious career. Their weaknesses will be further exposed down the road if the organization stays stagnant.