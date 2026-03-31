Rockets Must Find Wins Against Strong Teams

The Houston Rockets haven't fared very well in their most recent, high-profile matchups. From losses that were never close to embarrasing meltdowns, the Rockets have struggled to defeat playoff-caliber teams in the second half of the season.

They'll have a few more chances remaining to prove they can compete and win against top-flight teams, but they must actually take advantage of their opportunities.

The Rockets will take on the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves before the season is over. Each of these teams are currently in postseason position and could be competing for a championship in the playoffs.

Houston has been playing much better in its most recent outings, but the team hasn't been tested since a difficult loss to the Timberwolves without a few of their best players.

The way the Rockets return to competing against even the best competition is by returning to their defensive identity, committing to rebounding even without Steven Adams, and pushing the ball in transition as muich as possible.

Several players on the Rockets are talented transition players. Amen Thompson may be one of the best open court players in the league, and his efforts are supported by the run-out ability of Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith Jr., Sheppard, and Kevin Durant have been able to take advantage of open threes in transition to do damage to defenses before they can get set up.

When the Rockets can run in transition, their offense looks much more smooth and simple. Their defense and rebounding are the main keys that help them get out and run, leading to fast break opportunities when they can get a stop on defense.

Taking advantage of easy opportunities is critical against playoff-caliber teams, as they don't often concede many easy baskets or open shots.

The Rockets in turn must be one of those teams that prevents easy shots against top tier competition. Their most recent games against postseason possible teams has shown cracks in Houston's defense and limits to the team's offense. Both must be addressed in the short period of time the Rockets have before the playoffs begin.

The Rockets may not correct all of their issues, but failing to address any could be the difference between a long first-round series and possible advancement, versus an early exit in five to six games. Winning against top competition before the postseason could build the confidence needed to compete well once the playoffs arrive.