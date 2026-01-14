Rockets Must Get Back on Track in Home Matchup vs. Bulls

The Houston Rockets have had a trend of playing down to competition over the last month and a half. Since the start of December, they've struggled, having gone 9-10 while failing to play consistent basketball on both ends of the floor.

Head coach Ime Udoka has voiced his displeasure with the players' defensive effort and lack of alignment with the coaching staff over these losses, but the offense hasn't exactly been pristine either. Since Dec. 1, the Rockets rank 29th in turnover percentage, 21st in true shooting percentage and 27th in assist percentage.

There's a lack of ball movement and plenty of chaos when the Rockets have possession. Kevin Durant, who is in the middle of another All-NBA-esque season, has been their primary shot creator, but the lack of a point guard has certainly affected the rest of the rotation.

Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL back in September, was Houston's only true point guard heading into 2025-26. His absence has allowed opponents to apply major pressure on the perimeter and throw ball handlers out of sorts, leading to this turnover problem.

That's why the Rockets have been playing down to competition, having lost three games in a row to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. They've dropped four of their last five, all to teams in the bottom half of the Western Conference.

Tonight, Houston will get another crack at it against the Chicago Bulls, who have had an incredibly interesting season of their own. After starting 6-1, Chicago lost most of its games before the middle of December to end up at 10-15. Following that stretch, the Bulls went on a five-game winning streak and now sit at 18-20.

The Rockets are facing an extremely streaky Bulls squad that will likely end up in the Play-In Tournament once again. Chicago is not a team to be taken lightly despite Houston being at home tonight.

The Bulls, now slightly younger than last season, pride themselves on fast hoops, which is the opposite of the Rockets. They rank third in pace and ninth in field-goal attempts per game.

Chicago doesn't necessarily have one clear-cut star, but rather a plethora of impressive options. Josh Giddey highlights the backcourt, while Nikola Vucevic and second-year forward Matas Buzelis are in the frontcourt. Coby White (injury management) will not play tonight.

If Houston can't bring in a win tonight, the losing streak will extend to four, and some tough conversations may be had regarding the state of the roster. With the trade deadline coming up, more losses could force the front office to make some drastic decisions in a crowded West.