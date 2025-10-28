Rockets' Offense Has Been Elite Despite 1-2 Start
The Houston Rockets have finally entered the win column for the first time this season after two losses to open 2025-26. Against a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, the Rockets took full advantage of the opportunity at the Toyota Center, picking up a 137-109 win at home.
Everything was clicking for Houston on Monday night. The team put up 137 points while shooting 57.6% from the field and 50% from three, and managed to shoot 26 free throws.
There wasn't necessarily one start for the Rockets on offense. Tari Eason led the game with 22 points, followed by Alperen Sengun with 21 points and six assists. Kevin Durant put up 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while Reed Sheppard managed to get 15 off the bench.
The key for the Rockets was the ball movement. Houston got a few second-chance points, but made its mark by getting so many players involved in scoring. The team finished with 33 assists, with the leaders being Amen Thompson (8), Shepped (8), Sengun (6) and Eason (5).
While the Rockets have a 1-2 record, the offense has actually been almost as good as it was against the Nets. Houston is averaging 124 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from three, ranking sixth in the NBA. The team also ranks fourth in free-throws attempts (35 per game) and seventh in plus-minus (7.7).
The most interesting stat has to be the offensive rating, though. Despite priding themselves on a top-five defense last season with notable struggles on the other side of the floor, plus the 1-2 record, the Rockets rank fourth in offensive rating (121.2).
The teams in front of Houston are the Denver Nuggets (124.1), Charlotte Hornets (124.5, believe it or not) and Philadelphia 76ers (124.8).
The elite offense is a great sign for the Rockets. Even Durant's presence has been enough for Houston to turn it up and get other players involved, as the 37-year-old is averaging 26.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. He is still a fantastic scorer, but he hasn't been as aggressive in getting buckets with the ball in his hands.
Durant being on the floor has allowed for players like Sengun to step up and score. The Turkish All-Star put up an incredible 39 points and seven assists in the season debut, and he's averaging 25.7 points through three games.
The Rockets' first win should get this team on track and lead to many more as the season gets underway. There is still plenty of basketball to be played, and more opportunities for Houston to prove it's a title contender.