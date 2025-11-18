Rockets Practice Report: Houston Prepares for Matchup With Cavaliers

The Houston Rockets have been on a roll since starting the season 0-2 the Rockets are winners of eight out of their last nine games. The Rockets latest win was their toughest of the season. The Rockets trailed for most of their matchup with the Orlando Magic as it was a uphill battle for majority of the game.

The Rockets forced overtime after a wild last-minute of the game and eventually won in overtime. Before that game, the Rockets had been winning the majority of their games by double digits on their way to their latest win streak. It was the Rockets' first win by less than seven points all season, but a much-needed tough win that will help the Rockets, as this will not be the last time they are involved in a close, challenging game.

The Rockets now move on to their next matchup as they head back on the road to face off against one of the best teams in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Rockets' schedule has been one of their weirdest in years, as they haven't had a back-to-back yet and have had multiple days off between games on several different occasions.

The Rockets took advantage of their extra time off, holding a practice on Tuesday before heading out on the road for Wednesday's game. Head coach Ime Udoka, veteran swingman Josh Okogie, and Rockets guard Aaron Holiday all spoke to the media today about the win over Orlando and their upcoming games.

Houston Rockets Practice report

Ime Udoka spoke to the media today, discussing the Rockets' last win, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, and the Rockets' matchup with the Cavaliers. Alperen Sengun, in his first year playing for Udoka, spent a lot of time on the bench during clutch time, as Udoka felt he didn't give them the best chance on defense.

Since that first year under Udoka Sengun has improved on the defensive end so much so that not only is he part of the Rockets closing lineup he has thrived on the defensive end. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Sengun's improved defense.

“We are asking him think a lot do a lot of things on the fly. He is taking it all in and really improve.”

Udoka went on to say that Sengun is also doing a much better job at protecting the rim as well. Josh Okogie spoke about how well he has fit into his new team. Rockets on SI asked the Rockets' latest addition whether the team's success and his fit with the team have exceeded his expectations.



“You can feel the intensity everybody brought to the team that is something very few teams that I have been on have had.”

The Rockets have two of their biggest game so far this season when they face off against the Cavaliers Wednesday and Friday in their first matchup of the season against the Denver Nuggets.