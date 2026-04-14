Rockets' Rafael Stone has 'Regret' About Expectations Comment

The Houston Rockets’ 2025-26 regular season campaign ended in similar fashion as their 2024-25 one – with 52 wins and 30 losses. That finish was viewed as a success and indication that the Rockets were on the rise, due in large part, to their stockpile of young prospects.

Houston’s season caught the masses off guard, as they missed the play-in tournament in the previous season and jumped to second place in the Western Conference standings, just one season later. In the offseason, the team made the move to trade for Kevin Durant, as the brain trust realized the need for a closer.

They’d also been in pursuit of a superstar for awhile. Durant checked both boxes.

Expectations immediately shifted, as many viewed the trade as an indication of a team going all in (even though the asking price didn’t quite equate to that, as the Rockets gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, five second-round draft picks and the 10th pick in a 2025 NBA Draft class that wasn’t quite loaded with future Hall of Famers).

The basketball gods had a different idea. Houston endured a significant amount of injuries to key players, or presumed key players. Fred VanVleet, Houston’s leader and championship table-setter was down for the count before the season even started. Alperen Sengun missed time with injury and was limited throughout the season in spurts, as he attempted to play through injuries that somewhat tanked his effectiveness, at times.

Tari Eason was in and out of the lineup, missing 22 games. Dorian Finney-Smith missed 45 games and never quite looked like the postseason starter from prior seasons. Steven Adams missed 50 games.

Houston was clearly down on their luck (which makes their 52 wins even more incredible).

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone shared with the media that the Rockets even questioned if this simply wasn’t their year, due to their injury misfortunes. Which is a viable school of thought.

Fans don’t want to hear that though. And players don’t either, to a lesser degree, although they likely aren’t keeping up with press conferences.

Stone was ridiculed for the statement. On Monday, he tried to add context to the statement, hoping to clear up confusion. He was ridiculed for that, as well.

Stone stated.

“I regret the comment because I’m aware enough to know that multiple people have taken it out of context and used it extraordinarily inappropriately, Used it in the opposite of the way it was meant. Shame on them.

But so, because of that, I regret it. The concept behind it I still agree with, which is that this team has been super competitive all year.”

It seems as though Stone was initially seeking to state that the Rockets have performed quite well, despite both he and the front office questioning if this simply isn’t the year for the team. In that sense, he was stating that the team has outperformed his own personal expectations, which were hampered due to said injury misfortunes.

Granted, I’m no mind reader and I’m certainly not capable of getting into another person’s head. And the reality is that people interpret things differently. There’s no way to prevent that.

It’s always been the case and will always be the case. From my vantage point, the bigger mistake made by Stone here was re-visiting the comments in the first place, even when asked about the comments.

Everyone was already past it. And excited about facing a short-handed Los Angeles Lakers team in the first round. There was nothing to be gained from re-hashing the conversation. (Which also speaks to the person who followed back up on the comments).

Now let’s all move on and get ready for the postseason.