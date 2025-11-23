Rockets Star Duo Described as One of Best in NBA

The Houston Rockets entered the 2025-26 with one of the best trios in the league by belief. Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Enough said.

At least on paper. However, at the beginning of the season, Rockets guard Fred VanVleet went down with an injury that forced each player to take on a different role offensively.

Sengun has become the fulcrum offensively, particularly in the halfcourt, as he's done his best Nikola Jokic impersonation. Sengun is averaging 22.7 points, 10 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 48.5 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from long distance.

Thompson has struggled to adjust from the wing position to the point guard position, which is quite understandable. Those are two entirely different positions.

Anyone would have a difficult time adjusting. Especially abruptly and on the fly.

As for Durant, he's adjusted seamlessly. He's averaged 24.6 points on 17 shots, averaging 48.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from deep and 61 percent true shooting.

Durant and Sengun were described by Jason Timpf as one of the best duos in the league, although Timpf noted that neither player is in the NBA's top tier of players.

Timpf took to Hoops Tonight to state the Rockets' case.

"This is one of the very best duos in the NBA. Are either of Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun as good as Shai or Luka or Giannis or Jokic?

No.

But they're both just barely below that tier. They're also super complementary with each other. KD has always provided that go get a bucket, iso over the top of offense but there’s a little bit of variance with that.

Well that's what Sengun brings to the table. They're perfect complements to each other. There's like an aura with them too.

These are just two bad mfers and they are going to be a huge pain in the ass for anybody to deal with in a playoff series.

And there's alot of momentum building for me as I watch them this year on just how good Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are."

The Rockets have won eight of their last ten games and sit fifth in the Western Conference, with a 10-4 record. Houston ranks first in offensive rating and third in net rating, although their defense has slipped to 15th.