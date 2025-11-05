Rockets Take Major Leap in Latest Power Rankings
After falling in each of the first two games of the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets have reeled off four wins in a row, sitting fifth in the Western Conference. For all of the concerns heading into the season about Houston's offense (or potential lack thereof), the Rockets boast the league's top-rated offense.
And the outside shot has been falling, at a 42.5 percent clip, which also ranks first in the league.
Although Rockets coach Ime Udoka needs to urge his players to take more, as the team ranks 29th in 3-point attempts at just 30 attempts per game.
(Remember those conversations about how the league has become too 3-point heavy and dependent on the long-range shot?)
The Rockets reeled off three consecutive victories by at least 18 points, before pulling out a nail biter against the Dallas Mavericks, in a game in which both teams traded buckets all night, as neither team was able to jump out to a sizeable lead.
The Rockets' trio (or Big Three, which feels extinct to say these days) of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Kevin Durant combined to score 74 points, although Durant was far from his usual hyper-efficient self (21 points on 6-of-18 shooting, although his playmaking was pivotal).
Thompson's athleticism was especially on display, as he reeled off several highlight reels in which he left observers in amazement at his elite athleticism.
All told, Thompson poured in 27 points himself while adding five rebounds, four assists, two stocks and 11-of-18 from the field.
(Remember all of the talk about the Rockets needing a true point guard?)
The Rockets are surging and the latest power rankings seemingly illustrate a newfound belief from outsiders, as Houston catapulted 17 spots on Ian Levy's board, jumping all the way to third.
Levy explained his reasoning.
"The Rockets lost their first two games by a combined five points, including pushing the Thunder to double-overtime in an opening night instant classic. The level of competition has dropped off but beating the Nets, Raptors and Celtics by a combined 73 points is what you're supposed to do if you're a contender.
The Houston offense is absolutely cooking right now, leading the league in both free throw rate and offensive rebound percentage. They're not even firing on all cylinders yet, and already almost an intractable problem for a defense. Road tests are waiting this week against the Spurs and Bucks, and the Rockets are ready for both."
Friday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs will be a great test for Houston, especially considering how outerworldly Victor Wembanyama has looked (26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 4.7 blocks).