Rockets Take Noticeable Leap in NBC Sports' Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets are rounding into form. At least, they appear to be.

But then again, you really never know, with this team.

But they've reeled off three wins in a row, and four of their last five.

(Prior to that, they lost three in a row, so again, you really never know with this team).

The quality of opponents that Houston has faced during this win streak stands out, however.

Notwithstanding the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a legitimate playoff team. They've won just one fewer game than the Rockets.

The San Antonio Spurs are certainly a viable contender. They'd have the second seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs started today.

And Victor Wembanyama will likely be an All-NBA selection when it's all said and done and the 2025-26 NBA regular season is complete.

Yet he had just 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

Again, the team is rounding into form.

The power ranking are even starting to reflect it.

NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin put together his rankings and has the Rockets as the NBA's fourth-best team.

Based on Helin's list, the Rockets are the third-best team in the West.

The top-four teams are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Rockets.

Helin gave his reasoning.

"The Rockets snapped out of their little midseason slump last week, winning 3-of-4 (and the one loss was to OKC), but after an ugly loss to the Thunder it’s fair to ask if this team is genuinely the contender we thought it might be earlier in the season? Are the Rockets too reliant on Kevin Durant for offense? Houston did not get an All-Star Game starter, but Alperen Sengun and Durant should be locks to make the game as reserves selected by the coaches."

Just last week, the Rockets were listed eighth by the same writer.

The Rockets are going to get tested without Steven Adams, who is sidelined indefinitely with a severe ankle sprain.

Adams has been the blueprint and key cog behind Houston's third-ranked offensive attack, which centers around offensive rebounds and second-chance points, both of which Houston ranks atop the league.

His 4.5 offensive rebounds also paces the league.