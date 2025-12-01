Rockets' Tari Eason Listed in NBA's Top-100 Players

Houston Rockets wing Tari Eason had a bit of an interesting presser during Houston Rockets Media Day in September. Eason seemed understandably bothered and was a bit dejected.

Chalk it up to failed contract negotiations, which again, is understandable.

If you're vouching for a raise and long-term commitment and neither happens, that would kill anyone's mood. Eason stated that he wouldn't be commenting on the negotiations (wisely).

He also spoke about ESPN's Top 100 rankings, of which he wasn't included. He felt he should have been.

Which shouldn't be a surprise. Athletes have a chip on their shoulder. Especially professional ones — It's what drives them and fuels them — and they oftentimes seek motivation.

Eason has taken the court like a man possessed in 2025-26, with a vengeance. Well, after gathering his bearings for the first two games.

On the season, Eason has averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 49.5 percent from the field, 50.9 percent from deep (on 4.8 attempts), 63.7 percent effective field goal percentage and 64.2 percent true shooting.

Unfortunately, he got injured on Nov. 14 against Portland and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury.

Which has sadly become the norm for Eason.

However, it didn't stop him from making The Ringer's Top 100 list. In fact, they ranked him as the league's 75th-best player.

"Eason’s shooting has been a question for years. There is no concern about his defense or his motor, so if he could layer in some reliable 3-point shooting, he could suddenly become an elite player. Well, the early returns are exciting for Rockets fans. After making 34 percent of his 3s last season, Eason made more than half of his triples through his first 11 games this season before being sidelined by an oblique injury. That isn’t sustainable, but if he can reliably knock down the open shots provided by Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, Houston’s opponents are in deep trouble, and Eason will continue to earn more playing time from Ime Udoka."

The writer, Kirk Goldsberry, noted that Eason is very raw offensively, which he says is fairly normal for a young player like Eason. He also noted that Eason has tremendous loose-ball energy and is a vital piece of the Rockets' defensive culture.

Regarding the contract situation, the Rockets reportedly offered him a $100 million deal with an injury guarantee, which he rejected. That means he'll be going to restricted free agency after the season.