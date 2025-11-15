Should Rockets' In-Conference Record Be a Concern?

Last night, the Houston Rockets picked up a dominant 140-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. On the road, they blew the doors off the Trail Blazers on the offensive end, with four players scoring at least 19 points and seven players in double figures.

Houston is undoubtedly one of, if not the best, offensive teams in the league. The Rockets rank at the top of the NBA in terms of offensive rating (124.5) and points per game (125.5). After a 0-2 start, they're 8-1 and playing efficient basketball on both ends of the floor.

It's hard not to get overly excited about this team right now. However, it's important to keep it relatively level-headed through the early part of the season. Not to be negative, but there's plenty of basketball left in the season. Plus, one stat could be concerning when comparing the Rockets to the rest of the league.

Houston is currently the No. 3 seed in the West, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. However, when playing in the conference, the Rockets are just 3-2. For reference, the Thunder have a 9-1 record in the West, while the Nuggets are 7-2.

Even if one wanted to compare Houston to those under them, the Los Angeles Lakers have a 7-3 West record. The Golden State Warriors, who eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs last season, are also getting hot at 7-4 in conference play.

Should this be a cause for concern? Not necessarily. There's plenty of basketball to be played, and the Rockets have still beaten competitive teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks. But when looking at the rest of the wins, they're against a many teams that could be in the lottery by the end of the season.

Houston's true tests will happen in the coming weeks, with games against the Nuggets (Nov. 21), Warriors (Nov. 26) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 19). How the Rockets perform in those matchups will give fans a better idea of their placement in the West and the rest of the NBA.

With Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and the rest of the team playing at a high level, combined with the team performance, there's lot to be impressed with right now. However, context is key, and Houston could cool off later on. If the Rockets do continue to win games in this kind of fashion, they're championship aspirations are more than justified.