The Case for Reed Sheppard Being in Rockets Starting Lineup

One of the big stories surrounding the Houston Rockets after the All-Star break has been the play of second-year combo guard Reed Sheppard.

The Rockets are 5-2 since the break and still stand third in the Western Conference with a 38-22 record. Houston is currently dealing with a few more injuries than normal as Jabari Smith Jr. is dealing with an ankle sprain that has kept him out of the last two contests as well as Amen Thompson who missed the game against the Kings with left quad tendinitis.

That has allowed Sheppard to start three out of the last four games. The results have been impressive and have gotten attention so much so that the overwhelming argument online has been for Sheppard to be a permanent starter on the team. There are a lot of reasons why that now makes sense.

Sheppard Belongs in Starting Five

Mar 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena.

He has been a bench player this season for Houston and has only nine starts total, all due to some player or the other missing action. It’s clear based on his recent performances that it is time to promote him to a higher role.

Sheppard’s game against the Orlando Magic on the road where he knocked down the go-ahead and game-winning shot from three and led the Rockets to an epic comeback victory was the latest signature moment for him. He put up 20 points in that game and was 5/7 from three along with two steals and two blocks.

After he was called off the floor in the key moments of the collapse against the Knicks, that game showed how crucial he can be late as a potential game winner.

In his first home start of his career against the Sacramento Kings, Sheppard scored 28 points and knocked down seven three-pointers. Sheppard had arguably the most complete game of his young career against the Washington Wizards on Monday with 19 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, six steals, and two blocks.

While the Rockets interestingly don’t consider him a true point guard, he certainly operated like one against the Wizards and showed that he can be effective when used in that role. In fact, he’s the most natural point guard on the team at the moment.

Over the last four games, Sheppard is averaging 20.3 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG along with shooting 44% overall and from three in 35.2 MPG.

As good as Thompson has been at times and he has certainly improved as a facilitator, he just isn’t there yet as a true point guard talent. Thompson is much more effective off-ball and in a dunker’s spot. His game can be elite not as a primary ball handler but as a secondary option who can cut and score in the paint.

Sheppard truly unlocks the Rockets offense in a new way that cannot be just used off the bench. Thompson at the point is not great for the spacing. Sheppard’s shooting ability creates much better spacing for everybody, especially players like Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün.

Sheppard is able to get Sengün better opportunities in the paint and he can run a pick and roll offense with a big. His passing is at a point guard level. He is able to make cross-court passes and a variety of different assists. The 3-point shots are more open, and Sheppard is also able to pull up when he wants in the pick and roll.

The one area where Sheppard struggled in was defense, and that did not allow him to start. However, that isn’t as much of a problem anymore. The Rockets need to weigh the benefits over any disadvantage.

In fact, Sheppard has gotten much better on defense lately. After all, he averages the most steals + blocks per game by any starting guard this season. While those numbers might be inflated, his steals have been key for the Rockets in transition and have really helped them.

Sheppard can create offense from his defense. His minutes have gone up significantly to 25.3 per game this year, but there could be more to add. The question becomes who do you remove from the starting five? The answer would be Tari Eason, who came off the bench last season and was initially expected to this season.

However, he was thrust into the spot due to injuries.

His energy, defense, and 3-point shooting would be ideal off the bench. Head coach Ime Udoka still said he would go back to the original lineup of Thompson, Eason, KD, Smith Jr. and Sengun once everyone was healthy.

The potential Sheppard could have in the starting five could be tremendous, and it will be interesting to see if that might happen. Either way, Rockets fans just want him to play at least 30 minutes and be there in the fourth quarter. That is likely to happen at this point.