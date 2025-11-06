The Houston Rockets Are Finally Being Recognized As Contenders
When it came to becoming title contenders, the Houston Rockets' 'at long last' moment came when they acquired Kevin Durant back in June. But you never truly know your team is a contender until they take the court for the early part of the NBA season.
So technically, they're moment has just arrived. After starting the 2025-26 season 0-2, there was a reason to be concerned for the Rockets. The defense looked opposite from last season's top-five rating, and Houston looked like it was still getting used to the acquisition of Durant and playing without its floor general, Fred VanVleet.
Then, everything clicked. All it took was a 'get back' game against the Brooklyn Nets, and from there, the Rockets haven't looked back.
Houston has now rattled off five straight wins, tied for the longest active streak with the Los Angeles Lakers as of November 6. The Rockets' defense has finally caught up to an offense that remains the best in the NBA this season.
Last night's 124-109 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies was Houston's biggest statement of the season thus far. Durant, in 34 minutes, recorded just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting. It was certainly an off night for one of the greatest scorers of all time, but that didn't matter.
The Rockets' young players stepped up with Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun combining for 48 points, 26 rebounds and 14 assists.
Houston got impressive production from almost everyone in the rotation, proving that this team doesn't solely rely on Durant. Many already knew that, but it was a game that kept outsiders in check. The Rockets are contenders, and it isn't just because of their new star.
NBA media is finally starting to recognize Houston as a team up there with the best of the best (a.k.a the Oklahoma City Thunder). Most outlets have the Rockets within the top five on the power rankings. The Athletic's Law Murray, who had Houston at No. 15 in the league last week, moved the team all the way up to two.
The Rockets aren't searching for people's approval, but for fans to see national media recognizing them as title contenders has to be a good feeling. This is a team with immense potential, and Durant adds a new dimension of offense to a team full of young, hungry stars. Houston has the chance to be a top-three team in the NBA in terms of two-way play.