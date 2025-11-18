The New Rockets Still Have Same Old Identity In Gutsy Win

The Houston Rockets gutted out a difficult win over the Orlando Magic in their last matchup, knocking down a few big shots and making clutch plays to deliver an overtime victory over a likely playoff participant.

Houston's game has changed a bit with the addition of Kevin Durant. The Rockets used to be known for winning ugly, mucking up the game with elite defense and finding just enough offense to beat teams when they were already down.

Now, the offense is much more elite and can be used to carry the Rockets. However, their ability dominate teams with their toughness is still a major element of their team.

That mindset comes directly from Head Coach Ime Udoka, who defines his teams through their toughness, mentally and physically, regardless of the game situation. When the Rockets had a less potent offense, they would out-tough opposing teams on the defensive end and prevent teams from having their way on the offensive end.

Houston has the type of team that can have its way on the offensive end. Alperen Sengun has elevated to a new level offensively, creating opportunities for his teammates with his creativity and his ability to score.

Durant and Sengun make a dynamic duo that can create offense in the game's most critical moments. If the Rockets can keep the game close, they can find enough scoring to hold on to a victory.

The defensive toughness is still there as Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Steven Adams still secure the paint with defense and rebounding. The injury to Tari Eason hurts Houston's toughness factor somewhat, but they still have a roster that refuses to be 'punked' as Udoka would put it.

However, despite the new identity since Udoka's arrival, his previous teams would not have been able to win that game against the Magic.

It seemed the game was over when Durant slipped and fell on an inbounds play, leading to an easy Orlando basket. A difficult miscue in the clutch with little time to recover from it would have been the nail in the coffin for the Rockets the past two seasons.

An improved Alperen Sengun took advantage of his touch and size to bring the team into overtime, sparking the rest of the team to step up in the extra period.

Winning these types of games can become a main feature of this year's Rockets team. While they can dominate teams with their offense, they can also steal victories when things don't go their way.