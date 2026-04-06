The Rockets Are Having Their Best 3-Point Stretch of the Season at the Right Time

The Houston Rockets traveled to California to face off against the one team that has caused them the most headaches over the last decade and a half, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have defeated the Rockets in every playoff matchup since Steph Curry joined the Warriors, and despite not having Curry in their last matchup, they somehow managed to win that contest as well.

The Rockets not only defeated the Warriors in Curry's first game back in the last 27 games, but also won their sixth straight game of the season, which is their longest win streak of the season. The Rockets hadn't won more than three games in a row since the beginning of the season. The Rockets moved within one game of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the loss column for home court advantage in the first round.

The Rockets were able to pull out the close victory after an Alperen Sengun layup put the Rockets up 117-116, and Curry's last-second 3-pointer bounced off the rim. The Rockets won in part because of what they have done all season, and that is outrebounding their opponent and playing good defense, win it matter. They also won for another reason, and that is their shooting specifically from 3-point range.

The Houston Rockets Are Having Their Best Stretch From 3-Point Range During Their Winning Streak

Throughout the season, the Rockets have been dominant on the boards and a top ten defense. That is how they have won the majority of their games. The Rockets have not had the same success from 3-point range for most of the season. After starting the season as the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, the first two months of the season, they have fallen to the bottom five since.

The poor shooting played a part in the Rockets' average win/loss record for December through March. However, during their six-game winning streak, they have done a 180 from beyond the arc. During their six-game winning streak, the Rockets have shot 40 percent or better in five straight games and have made at least 13 3-pointers or more in that same stretch.

The Rockets' previous longest streak of games shooting 40 percent or better in a row this season was only three games earlier in the year. The Rockets have been a low volume 3-point shooting team all season but when they are making a high percentage, it negates that low volume on most nights.

The Rockets are also shooting 40 percent in the last ten games so it seems they are clicking at the right time with the playoffs looming right around the corner. If the Rockets want to make any noise in the upcoming playoffs, they will need to continue their hot shooting from 3-point range to go along with their top ten defense and league leading rebounding.