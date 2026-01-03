The Rockets Are Playing Their Best Ball With An Opportunity To Climb

The Houston Rockets have played some of their best basketball in recent weeks after a lull in the early part of the season that dropped them slightly in the standings. After a few weeks of some top tier play, the Rockets are finally climbing once again with a chance to get as high as the second seed. Houston will need to take advantage of the opportunity to climb while Western Conference opposition struggles to maintain their pace.

The Rockets have gotten a big boost from the play of Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. That duo has steadily improved its play throughout the season, providing both defense and offense.

Thompson has improved his ability with the ball in his hands, while also still providing elite production off the ball. Smith Jr. is also elite off the ball, improving his three-point shooting and help defense.

They done a strong job supporting Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun while the team's top duo carries much of the offensive load.

Defensively, the return of Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith have increased their output on that side of the ball. With the combined defensive efforts of Thompson, Eason, Smith Jr., and Finney-Smith have revamped the defense, helping improve the team's overall performance.

Houston's improved offense has also boosted the team's overall performance.

Eason has been one of the top shooters in the the league, helping stretch the floor along with Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard. The Rockets have done a better job getting open shots for their shooters and opportunities at the rim for their slashers.

With the improved performance across the board, the Rockets have jumped up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They have the opportunity to hold their position or climb even further if they can keep their current pace.

The Denver Nuggets have lost their MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic for a significant stretch of time, meaning the Rockets have the opportunity to stay keep their place as the Nuggets potentially fall.

Jumping the San Antonio Spurs could be a more difficult task, but the Rockets still play them three more times before the season is over, which could play a major role in the final standings.

Overall, the Rockets are playing at a much higher level to keep up with some of the other top teams in the Western Conference. They have the opportunity to hold their spot or even continue climbing in the standings.