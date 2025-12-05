The Rockets Are Preparing For A Tough Road Stretch

The Houston Rockets have performed well both at home and on the road. They've had their chances to play against top Western Conference teams on their home court, and in enemy territory. The experience they've been able to gain in those games should be invaluable by the time Houston reaches the postseason.

The Rockets are now preparing for a long road trip that will see them take on several Western Conference opponents.

Before the long away stretch, the Rockets will take a short road trip to take on the Dallas Mavericks before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at home. They'll fly out to face the Denver Nuggets, and they won't return home until after Christmas.

After their trip to Denver, the Rockets will have to fly further east to take on the New Orleans Pelicans before flying back to Denver for another contest against the Nuggets.

The Rockets get some reprieve in their next three games as they won't have to leave the state of California for their games following their trip to Denver.

Houston will face the Sacramento Kings, take a road trip to face the Los Angeles Clippers, and then stay in the city for Christmas as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The Rockets will face some significant challenges throughout this road trip as they face some teams that have been highly competitive this season.

The Nuggets are always a tough matchup; they seem to have gotten even better this year after taking the defending champions to seven games in a second-round series that could have been the most competitive series in the West last year.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a few players who could be in MVP consideration by the end of the season, currently holding the No. 2 seed in the West for their strong start to the season.

Not every team they'll face is as competitive though. The Rockets completed a nearly 30-point victory against the Kings, who they'll face again during this road trip.

The Clippers are reeling from a controversial decision involving an all-time great, and the Pelicans have yet to field a competitive team, despite finding some young talent they may be able to move forward with in the future.

The Rockets must still be focused against the less competitive teams on their schedule if they want to stay close to some of the top teams in the standings.