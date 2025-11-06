The Rockets Could Make Some Noise During NBA Cup Run
As the Houston Rockets enter the group stage of the NBA Cup, they have been showing why they are considered a top team by dominating lesser teams for a five-game win streak. Now, they must stake their claim as a contender by navigating potentially the toughest group stage in the league this season, starting off with an important game against a longtime rival that is making early season noise as well.
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the hottest topics around the league this season. Kevin Durant and the Rockets have also been a big storyline leaguewide. These two teams clash for the first time this season with everyone healthy. It could be the first battle of a renewed rivalry as each of these teams climbs towards contention.
The Rockets seem to be firing on all cylinders after a slower start to the season. Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun are playing at all-star levels; Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have elevated as elite role players that can change games in Houston's favor.
Reed Sheppard is also continuing to grow as an off-ball threat, still finding ways to contribute as his on-ball skills develop.
The shooting efficiency from deep is at an unprecedented level for this era of Rockets basketball, and any shots that miss are being rebounded at a historic rate. Both of these elements may take slight dips throughout the season, but the team is constructed to have the advantage in those departments in most games.
The only times their advantage might be negated are against teams as long and athletic as the Rockets are.
The Spurs present a unique challenge because of this. While they still have a roster filled with young players, their energy and decision making is at a high level, especially when led by a sprouting superstar in Wembanyama.
The Rockets have competed well against Wembanyama and the Spurs in the past, but this game could be symbolic in many ways.
First, a return to competitiveness for both franchises for the first time since the mid 2010s. Secondly, with the new competitive eras for both teams, they enter the NBA Cup looking to make a statement against the rest of the league by trying to finish atop one of the best groups in the tournament.
Finally, a win against a bitter rival could make a statement on how these teams stack up in the long term. A multiple-year modern rivalry could have its spark starting in this first game of the NBA Cup.