Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets Blast Portland Trail Blazers

Demonstrating another impressive performance, the Houston Rockets have overwhelmed the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, 140-116, at the Toyota Center.

Continuing their three-game home stand, the Rockets remained unstoppable to secure their eighth victory over the past nine games. It was a two-way dominance for Houston, as they shot lights out again from the field with 50 percent as a team and forced 20 turnovers at the side of Portland with 16 huge steals -- a season-high.

Behind the Rockets' scoring dominance is selfless basketball. For another time, the team showed they can thrive even without Fred VanVleet as they tallied 26 assists as a group.

Here are the key takeaways on the Rockets' big-time dub over the Blazers in Houston.

1. Third Quarter Changed Everything For Houston

The Rockets established a 69-60 lead against the Blazers at halftime. Since then, they never turned their back to easily clinch the decisive victory.

As such, it was all because of the team's major third quarter performance, leading by as many as 23. It was both Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. who took over to pace Houston's hot period.

Although the Blazers managed to cut the Rockets' deficit before the mentioned quarter, third period served as the key momentum for the home team to pull away and get the Friday victory.

2. Rockets' Core Four Delivers To Lead Rockets Past Blazers

It was simply the Hosuton Rockets' core four who powered the team's blowout dub over the Blazers.

Kevin Durant led the way with a highly efficient 30 points, pouring 16 as early as the first quarter. Alperen Sengun stuffed the stat sheet again with a near triple-double performance of 25 points, 10 boards, nine assists, three steals and three blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. tallied 22 points with four triples and despite a rough shooting night, Amen Thompson contributed with 19 points as he also helped in limiting Blazers star Jrue Holiday to just 13 passive points.

3. Tari Eason Leaves Early With Hip Injury

Rockets fans are hoping that Tari Eason sustained just a minor injury and won't be out for a significant time.

With around seven minutes left in the second quarter, the Houston sixth man got hurt after he collided with Jrue Holiday going for a steal. His right hip took a hit, and he was simply hobbling right after the play.

Eason was escorted out of the game, as the Rockets eventually announced that he won't return due to a right hip contusion. He finished the night with three points, five boards and two assists in 11 minutes.