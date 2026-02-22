Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Meltdown Loss vs the Knicks

The Houston Rockets took on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden and were trying to make it consecutive wins post-All-Star break, but failed to do so in a completely devastating fashion. The Rockets lost 108-106 on Saturday night primetime and just blew the game as the Knicks overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. It was their largest comeback win in well over two years.

The Rockets had a five-game road win streak entering this matchup, and had such a great opportunity to make that six. It was shockingly not meant to be. Houston dropped to 34-21 on the season. All-Star forward Kevin Durant put up a game-high 30 points.

Here are three takeaways.

Fourth Quarter Collapse

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up from the floor after getting fouled in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rockets basically had the game in the bag, and just completely ruined their great effort through the first three and a half quarters. Houston had a 93-75 lead with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and gave it up in a choking fashion. The Rockets got outscored 33-15 in the fourth, where the offense went sideways.

The turnovers ended up hurting the Rockets badly. It was not a problem in the game besides early in the first quarter, but it came back to haunt them when it mattered the most in the fourth. Turnovers have constantly been an issue all season, and the Rockets had nine in the fourth quarter compared to one for the Knicks. Houston turned it over on three straight late possessions.

Houston, in fact, had a 101-97 lead with under two minutes to go and gave it right back. All-Star Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had 20 points in a clutch second-half performance. The Knicks got back in it with a 14-2 run.

Amen All Over

Rockets combo guard Amen Thompson was impacting the game all over the floor. His defense was leading to effective scoring opportunities right at the rim.

Thompson led the charge and clearly put in the most effort and energy among all players on the court. That trickled over to all the other Rockets players, especially on defense. Thompson had a 12-point and 10-rebound double-double, along with seven assists, three steals, and a block.

The shot-blocking was fierce. Houston made sure it wouldn’t be easy to get dunks and shots near the bucket and blocked six shots. The rebounding was also at a high level, specifically on the offensive glass. It helped get their offense going. Thompson just played harder than everyone else. Houston won the rebounding battle 44-29, including 13-8 on the offensive glass.

Thompson did a terrific job among other Rockets defenders on limiting All-Star Jalen Brunson to just two points at halftime, one of his worst stretches of the season.

Key Stretches Before and After Half

It was really the dominant third quarter that got the Rockets in control, but their run began towards the end of the second quarter. Houston was on top of New York by one point at halftime, and followed that up by outscoring the Knicks 37-22 in the third. The Rockets went on a 13-5 run in the third period.

The Rockets were so cold from the field in the first quarter that they couldn’t even buy a shot. Durant started 0/6 from the field, but started to heat up as the game went on, especially in the second half. The Knicks took an 11-point lead, and the Rockets were the team to come back first.

The Rockets blew the lead up to 15 points at 82-67 halfway through the third quarter. Durant started to take over from beyond the arc. Thompson played at an elite level defensively and turned some steals into easy dunks. Eventually, the Rockets got the lead to 18 points. Houston put up a nearly 30-point turnaround from before halftime to after halftime. The problem was they didn’t finish the job.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 in a good effort, alongside 11 points and 12 rebounds from Tari Eason and 16/6/6 from Alperen Sengun, who also had six turnovers.

Houston will look to get the bad taste out of its mouth on Monday back home against the Utah Jazz.