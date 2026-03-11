Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Crucial Home Win over the Raptors

The Houston Rockets desperately needed a win back at home against the Toronto Raptors and got it done 113-99 on Tuesday night in Toyota Center. It was a poor loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and the Rockets got the bad taste out of their mouth and bounced back in solid fashion.

The offense looked much better all around and it seemed like the Rockets had some extra energy to prove themselves. The Rockets improved to 40-24 on the season and are now tied for third with the Minnesota Timberwolves for third in the Western Conference. This was the fourth straight win for the against the Raptors.

Houston is 29-4 when holding opponents to under 100 points. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer with 29 points on 12/16 shooting with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Amen Thompson added 23 points on 60% shooting as well as going 10/14 from the free throw line.

The Rockets shot 49% overall. Here are three takeaways from this game.

Durant Shines in High-Scoring First Half

Mar 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

KD was on an absolute heater in the first half, and the Rockets offense shot 54% from the field and 58% from three-point range through the first 24 minutes. Durant put up a monster 22 points in the first half on 9/12 shooting and was a perfect 4/4 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, two steals, and a block as well.

Durant was the offense right from tip-off and scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter. The Rockets were all fire from downtown and shot 58% (7/12) in the first half.

Rebounds, Winning Inside

With the Raptors missing starting center Jakob Poetl, the Rockets had a distinct advantage in the paint and on the glass. They took advantage of it for the most part.

Houston had a 28-10 rebounding advantage in the first half and were 10-2 on the offensive glass. The Rockets eventually won the rebounding battle 53-30. The Rockets had 50 points in the paint compared to 36 for the Raptors.

Houston had 11 turnovers in the first half. That was a problem because the Raptors are one of the best in transition. The Rockets came out in the third quarter with two early turnovers. Houston still had more three more points off turnovers than Toronto in this one, even with giving it away 17 times.

The Rockets had no turnovers in the fourth quarter which led to a 25-10 initial advantage in the period. Houston took close to a 20 point lead late. Every time the Raptors stayed close, the Rockets responded with a run. The Rockets went on a 14-4 run to end the first half up nine points at 58-49.

It was a 16-4 stretch for Houston in the fourth quarter that gave the Rockets a 102-87 lead with around seven minutes to go. The Rockets won the fourth 27-16.

Jabari Smith Jr.

He was locked in from the start with a focused look in his eyes.

Smith Jr. had 12 points on 5/8 shooting in the first half. His plus-minus of 10 was the highest on the team during that period. He started the second half with a 3-pointer as well. Smith Jr. played a big part in the fourth-quarter run and chipped in with six points, and he roared to the crowd in excitement.

Smith Jr. was the second highest scorer on the team with 23 points on 8/14 shooting.

Up next, the Rockets will travel to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in a key West battle.