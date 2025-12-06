Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Dismantle the Phoenix Suns 117-98

The Houston Rockets came into Friday nights game with a 14-5 record after another dominating win over the Sacramento Kings. That was the first of a brief two game home stand as the Rockets will spend most of the month of December on the road including a Christmas primetime game in Los Angeles agaisnt the Lakers.

The Rockets hosted Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns, looking to go to 2-0 on the season. Friday's matchup in Houston marks Brooks' first game back in Houston since the trade that sent him to Phoenix along with Jalen Green for Kevin Durant this offseason.

Pregame

Earlier Friday news came down that Alperen Sengun could possible miss the game due to illness. Ime Udoka before the game gave an update on Sengun and also talked about the possiblity of Steven Adams being out on the second night of the Rockets back-to-back.

Udoka stated that Sengun would, in fact, miss the Friday game and Adams would sit out the Saturday game against the Dallas Mavericks. Durant had an eight-assist, zero-turnover game in the win over the Sacramento Kings. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Durant's unselfish play.

Kevin Durant is coming off a 8 assist 0 turnover game in the win over the Kings.



I asked Ime Udoka about Durant unselfish play being one of the most under appreciated parts of his game.



"He is more well rounded than the normal scorer that you usually see."

Also before the game the Rockets honored Brooks with a tribute video and Brooks received a great ovation from the Houston crowd

Dillon Brooks tribute video and a great ovation from the Rockets crowd

Houston Rockets Defeat the Phoenix Suns

The Rockets and Suns traded baskets for most of the first quarter, with neither team able to take control. Brooks, as expected, came out firing as he took five shots in the first few minutes and finished with 14 points in the first quarter. The Rockets, without Sengun, struggled at times on offense, finishing the first quarter with 24 points. The Rockets trailed 31-24 as the Suns came out with a lot more energy and just played harder than the Rockets to start.

The Rockets started the second like they finished the first with sloppy play and getting outhustled. The Rockets turned the ball over multiple times to start the second quarter and found themselves down by nine points early in the second. Udoka was visibly frustrated with the offense as he called a quick timeout only three minutes into the second quarter.

That's when Kevin Durant started to take over the game. Durant had only four points in the first quarter but exploded in the second, making basket after basket and helping give the Rockets the lead at the six-minute mark. Durant would go on to finish the half with 21 points as the Rockets took a 68-58 lead into halftime.

The second half saw the Rockets continue to dominate throughout as they scored with ease the entire third quarter. The Rockets led by as many as 25 in that quarter and held the Suns to 14 points for the entire third period. The Rockets would go on to another easy victory 117-98 as they moved to 15-5.

Post Game

After the game, Ime Udoka, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson all spoke to the media about Friday night's win. Udoka talked about the big news of the night: Kevin Durant passing 31000 points. He also spoke about how the Rockets turned around a slow start.

Durant was up next, and he spent his press conference talking about how grateful he was to reach the 31000-point milestone and how so many people have helped him along the way.

Kevin Durant talks what passing 31000 points means to him



"It means a lot. Grateful I am still here in the league at this age playing and contributing to a team."

Another stand out from Durant's game Friday night was his passing. For the second straight game Durant dished out eight assist in a win. Rockets on SI asked Durant how it helps the entire team when a star player is a willing passer.

Kevin Durant had 8 assists again tonight on the Rockets win over the Suns. I asked KD what it means to a teams chemistry to have your star player be a willing passer.



"Builds confidence in everybody. My teammates know I can take any shot I want. I can come down and shoot 20…

Thompson coming off a 31-point game talked about his improved free throw shooting and also how it was playing against Dillon Brooks his former teammate.

Amen Thompson talks how Dillon Brooks impacted the team and how he knows Dillon antics so they don't bother him.



"Just playing him he is doing the antics on me now. It's fine I just laugh because I'm like yo bro I know you."

The Rockets complete their second back-to-back of the season as they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.