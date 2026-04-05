Warriors' Superstar Still Listed Questionable to Play vs. Rockets

The Rockets have new life in the Western Conference.

After weeks of up-and-down play, they've now rattled off a five-game win-streak, and are again ascending the West standings. They've moved from sixth to fifth, now two full games ahead of Minnesota.

Now, with the Lakers' unfortunate injury news in star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves missing the rest of the season, Houston can make one final push for home-court advantage.

Tonight, a longtime rival in the Warriors stand in their way, with Golden State potentially getting its superstar back from injury. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Warriors ahead of tonight’s tilt:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Isaiah Crawford — Available: G League

Tristen Newton — Available: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler III — Out: Right ACL surgery

Seth Curry — Questionable: Left adductor injury management

Stephen Curry — Questionable: Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

Al Horford — Out: Right soleus strain

Moses Moody — Out: Left patellar tendon surgery

Quinten Post — Out: Right foot injury management

Gui Santos — Probable: Right pelvic contusion

The Rockets get a clean injury report, all things considered, with two of their four players available in G League players Isaiah Crawford and Tristen Newton.

Unfortunately, the two listed are some the most impactful on the team in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, who are both slated to be out for the season. VanVleet tore his ACL in an offseason workout prior to the season, and Adams suffered an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery in January.

The Rockets have had to push on without the two, though it’s certainly lowered their floor and ceiling.

The Warriors are among the more injured teams in the league right now, with star Jimmy Butler and rotational guard Moses Moody out for the season, in addition to superstar Steph Curry’s lingering injury. Curry has been expected to make his return from knee injury against the Rockets for several days now, though he is still listed as questionable to play on the official injury report.

His taking the floor will have an obvious impact on tonight’s outcome, as he’s one of the 10 best players on the planet when healthy. How he actually feels will be a factor as well.

Additionally, the Warriors are set to be without bigs in Al Horford and Quinten Post, with Seth Curry listed questionable to play, and Gui Santos probable.

The Rockets and Warriors tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.