What to Watch for in Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Tonight

The Houston Rockets are off to yet another win-streak following their third consecutive win on the road and will now look for a fourth as they meet the Utah Jazz once again, just a day after their 129-101 contest.

As stated yesterday, this game marks the first back-to-back in Houston's schedule, so it will be interesting to see how the teams come into today's game following a dominant win on Sunday.

For the most part, Houston was able to slow down Utah's primary scorer as Lauri Markkanen only logged 18 points on the afternoon, while first-round pick Ace Bailey led the Jazz in scoring with 19.

The Rockets would welcome back Kevin Durant to their starting lineup as the NBA star returned from a two-game break, logging 25 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

It was clear that the offensive flow was a bit more smooth with the veteran wing back in the frey.

More importantly, the Rockets controlled the rebounds, which is exactly what they will need to do today if they want to come out of Utah riding a four-game win streak.

Here are a few things to watch for in the Rockets-Jazz matchup:

Is Reed Sheppard a Regular Starter?

While yesterday's preview suggested the second-year guard might be heading back to his role off the bench, he was instead given the starting nod once again following his electric performance against Golden State.

Unfortunately, this start was far from an imposing offensive performance.

Although not a total dud, Sheppard tallied nine points, but on the defensive end, he logged four steals and two blocks, which, on an Ime Udoka-coached team, is still usually a solid outcome in a team win.

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) brings the ball up the court against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the first half at Delta Center.

Steven Adams would also return from a brief injury, logging an immediate double-double, potentially signaling Udoka's double-big lineup for the future and posing a threat to Reed Sheppard as a full-time starter moving forward.

If he is to start again against Utah, the Kentucky product will need an excellent offensive performance, especially behind the arc, where he can prove his value to the team.

Can the Jazz Find an Answer for Alperen Sengun?

As the season progresses Alperen Sengun is only getting better as each game passes by.

In yesterday's game against the Jazz, once again, Sengun was having his way on the court, racking up 27 points for the game.

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half at Delta Center.

Whether it was Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Filipowski, or Jusuf Nurkic, the Jazz had no one who could match up with the Turkish center.

If the Rockets want to walk out of Utah with yet another win, perhaps the blueprint has already been laid out: get Alperen Sengun the ball.

Game Information:

Date: Mon, Dec 1

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBA League Pass