What to Watch for in Rockets vs Celtics
The Houston Rockets are officially running on all cylinders, averaging 127.8 points per game to start the season.
Following back-to-back losses to begin the season, Houston capitalized on a home game against the Nets to help start the winning momentum as it headed for a two-game road stint in Toronto and Boston.
Coming out with a dominant 18-point win against the Raptors, the Rockets now have their sights set on a Boston Celtics team led by Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics, like Houston, began the season on the losing end of close games but have found a way to turn it around as they are currently sitting at 3-3.
Of course, Boston's biggest story is just how well the team will do while Jayson Tatum is out, and one of their biggest tests is going to come against a loaded Houston roster that has scored over 130 points in two straight games.
Led by Kevin Durant's 27.5-point scoring average, several other Rockets stars have shown the ability to score in bunches, giving Houston's fans and front office confidence as the season continues to unfold, four games in.
Last season, these two teams split their two-game series, with Houston's one win coming inside the TD Garden. Now with a revamped lineup, the Rockets will look to do the same to keep their win streak rolling.
Here are a few things to watch for in this afternoon's Rockets-Celtics matchup:
Who's Playing Robin This Evening?
It has been clear that Durant was brought in to be the team's alpha scorer, but that does not mean the rest of the Rockets' rising stars have not contributed their fair share of high-scoring efforts as well.
Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have all erupted in separate games to help fuel Houston's offense, making them perfect sidekicks to Durant's elite play.
With everyone looking comfortable in their role on the court, the Celtics will have to worry about more than one scoring option when it comes to Houston.
Can the Double-Big Dominate Boston?
Coach Ime Udoka's double-big lineup has dominated the glass, giving the Houston team a chance to win almost every game so far despite sitting at a 2-2 record.
Alperen Sengun is averaging eight rebounds per game. At the same time, veteran Steven Adams contributes a 10.8 rebound average himself, but the duo will have their work cut out for themselves against a talented big man of Boston's own.
Neemias Queta is having a breakout season now that he has been inserted into the Celtic's starting lineup, averaging nine rebounds per contest and showing up big on the boards for his team.
If Houston wants to add a third win to its tally, controlling the glass will be very important inside the Garden.
Game Information
Date: Sat, Nov. 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
TV: NBA League Pass