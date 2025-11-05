What to Watch for in Rockets vs Grizzlies Tonight
The Rockets are red hot, as they ride a four-game win streak going into their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies this evening.
On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies are a team currently dealing with several internal issues revolving around the relationship between star point guard Ja Morant and the coaching staff.
In a recent post-game press conference following his one-game suspension for being detrimental to the team, Morant flat-out told the media that he currently has no joy in playing basketball.
This bodes well for a Rockets squad that is firing on all cylinders, averaging 124.8 points per contest.
Meanwhile, Memphis is teetering at the bottom of the league, with a 115.5-point-per-game average to begin the season.
Sitting 1-2 at home, the Grizzlies will have their work cut out for them if they want to slow down one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Here are a few things to watch for in this afternoon's Rockets-Grizzlies matchup:
Can Memphis Match Houston's Scoring?
Aside from these two teams having a 10-point difference in points per game average, Houston is far more dominant on the glass and defensively than the Grizzlies have been this season, so Memphis will need to come out of the gate hot.
As it stands, Houston ranks No. 1 in three-point percentage and has five players on its roster who average more than 20 minutes of shooting over 36% from behind the arc.
Behind the trio of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, scoring is far from an issue for the Rockets.
The Grizzlies are not without their own trio as Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis, both scoring over 18 points per game. At the same time, rookie guard Cedric Coward averages 15.3 in what has turned out to be a solid first-round selection for Memphis.
Outside of those three, though, the scoring for the Grizzlies is pretty much obsolete.
Meanwhile, the Rockets' supporting cast has demonstrated that any one of them is capable of scoring 15-20 points in support of the high-powered offense.
Will Steven Adams and Jabari Smith Jr. Play?
Veteran center Steven Adams has become crucial for Houston, as he gives them a 65% advantage on the glass when he's on the court.
However, his current status for this evening's game is still uncertain, along with that of fourth-year wing Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. is currently off to the best start of his career, averaging 15 points per game and shooting 36.7% behind the three.
Like some of his teammates, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant, Smith has been able to lean heavily on the former NBA MVP for tutelage as he continues to improve his game.
Still, both Smith Jr. and Adams remain game-time decisions at the time of this article, so it remains to be seen if they will be cleared for action against the Grizzlies.
Game Information
Date: Wed, Nov 5.
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Memphis, Tennessee - FedEx Forum
TV: AT&T SportsNet / Bally Sports / NBA League Pass