What to Watch for in Rockets vs Suns

Bad blood? Maybe. A sure-fire matchup between two teams in the Western Conference? You bet.

The Houston Rockets take on the Phoenix Suns this evening as they begin a four-game road stretch.

Fans on both sides have been anticipating this matchup since the two teams' blockbuster trade this past summer, which sent superstar forward Kevin Durant over to the Rockets while Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green made their way to the Suns.

With both teams currently sitting in the top 10 of the Western Conference, it can be said that this trade has worked out for all parties involved.

Although it could be considered premature, considering we are only about a month into the season.

Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.

Still, Phoenix has found its footing, led by its franchise star, Devin Booker, and is looking to put itself in the driver's seat to make a real impact in the West and become a playoff team in the process.

Meanwhile, Houston is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Nuggets, a contest that came down to the wire but put the Rockets another game back in their NBA Cup Group C standings.

Ranked fourth in the Western Conference, however, the Rockets now face a four-game road stint and look to start their next win streak against the Suns this evening.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will miss Monday's game in Phoenix and Wednesday's contest in Golden State tending to a family matter, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2025

ESPN's Shams Charania announced Kevin Durant would be out for the next two games for Houston as he tends to a family matter.

Jalen Green will also be missing from this contest as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Houston fans can expect to see Dillon Brooks against his former squad.

Here are a few things to watch for in the Rockets-Suns matchup:

Who Steps Up in Scoring?

With Kevin Durant out of the lineup against Phoenix, this puts a significant hit on the Rockets' offensive end.

Sure, Alperen Sengun has been a consistent bucket, but Houston will need more than just their All-Star center if they want to come away with wins in the next two games without Durant.

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates with Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Both Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. will be expected to produce more on the offensive side of things, although that's not to say they have not been producing just fine so far.

Houston could also increase second-year guard Reed Sheppard's minutes in the next two games, considering the talented shooting he has been able to display in the past several contests.

Staying Away from Dillon Brooks Antics

The Rockets know first hand it is better to have Dillon Brooks as a teammate than an opponent, but unfortunately for Houston, Brooks is back to being an opponent.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.

This also means his antics will likely be turned up a notch as Brooks prepares to face off against his former team for the first time following the trade.

Brooks has been known to get under players' skin and cause them to act out of character, which is something every player on the Rockets needs to avoid, especially with their top scorer out of the contest.

If Houston is to come out victorious, making Brooks a non-factor mentally needs to be a huge priority for the team.

Game Information:

Date: Mon, Nov 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Location: PHX Arena - Phoenix, Arizona

TV: YouTube TV / Peacock