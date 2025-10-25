Yahoo Sports Ranks Rockets as Fourth-Most Exciting Team to Watch on League Pass
This year's Houston Rockets team has a bit of everything. They've got established, young stars in Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.
The latter has already unequivocally become one of the best 10 players at his position, drawing comparisons to Nikola Jokic, who has won multiple MVPs. And based on Sengun's performance against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, he may be ready for his own hardware.
Especially when considering his performance in EuroBasket this past summer. Sengun will be more of an offensive hub for the Rockets this season, which has been on display throughout the preseason and in the opener.
And he's also seemingly added the 3-point shot to his arsenal, as he was surprisingly Houston's best outside shooter in the opener. Lastly, he's worked on his free throw shooting, which has been a major source of frustration for Rockets fans in the past.
But back to Thompson.
He's one of the most athletic wings in the NBA and is an absolute two-way force.
There's nothing he can't do defensively, irrespective of the player (or position) he's defending. He's been working on his outside shot as well, but it may take time before we see that pay off.
Houston's calling under Ime Udoka has consistently been their defense and that will continue, with a roster comprised of two-way, defensive-minded wings like Thompson, Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Oh and I haven't even mentioned Kevin Durant, who is easily one of the greatest players to touch a basketball. On the opposing end, Durant graded out as the league's best isolation defender last season.
Again, this Rockets team has a touch of everything (except outside shooting).
Which makes it all the more unsurprising to see Yahoo Sports' NBA panel rate them as the fourth-most exciting team to watch on League Pass.
"Despite the injury to Fred VanVleet, the Rockets should be a terrifying team to watch this season — in a good way — after its acquisition of Kevin Durant, and the fact that we're entering Year 3 of the Amen Thompson era. This team, despite adding a 37-year-old, remains young, athletic and supremely focused, all of which makes for a highly entertaining product."
This seemed like a lock, especially after Houston finished second in the West last season, while being one of the league's youngest teams.