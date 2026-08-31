Three Bold Predictions for the Houston Rockets’ 2026-2027 Season

As the dust of free agency has settled, the majority of NBA franchises have a clear picture of their projected lineups for next season. Some teams will be experimenting with a new look, while others are retaining the same core.

Coming off a 52-30 record, the Houston Rockets have a lot to look forward to heading toward training camp. In addition to the return of Fred VanVleet as a veteran point guard, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson are developing into a formidable trio for the franchise.

Though Houston was recently eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, continued strides in development and exceptional durability can solidify the Rockets as a serious title contender. Here are three bold predictions for 2027.

1. Thompson Earns First All-Star Selection

Leaping in production year to year, Thompson has the potential to earn his first All-Star selection. Averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games, the 23-year-old finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The biggest area for improvement for Thompson is his deep-range shooting, as he had a 21.6% three-point shooting percentage. The hope is that new Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland can help improve his mechanics, elevating his profile as a versatile star in the league.

2. Sengun Earns All-NBA Honors

Sengun has established himself as a bona fide All-Star, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games, and another breakthrough season can earn him his first All-NBA selection.

Notably, Sengun had the second-most assists per game for centers, finishing behind only Nikola Jokic. Aside from comparisons to Jokic, his style as a playmaker makes him stand out from the other top performers at the position.

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Rockets Reach Western Conference Finals

The Rockets clinched the fifth seed in the Western Conference for the 2025-2026 season, though the positioning was somewhat misleading. The franchise was within three victories of surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the standings.

Still considered one of the league’s best players at 37 years old, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over 78 games. This should have the franchise operating with a win-now mindset. Maintained excellence from the 16-time All-Star, as well as continued growth from Sengun and Thompson, can separate Houston from the pack of Western Conference contenders.

Though the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are anticipated to be the Rockets’ top challenges in the Western Conference, the franchise has shown the ability to defeat both teams. Pending the injury report, there is a realistic chance that the franchise can win its first Western Conference Semifinals series since James Harden’s departure.