NBA Insider Blames Kevin Durant for Rockets’ Chemistry Issues

After rebuilding during the early part of the decade, the Houston Rockets have assembled one of the strongest young cores in the NBA. The likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. are all heading into next season with serious upside.

Despite Thompson and Sengun having All-Star potential for 2027, the 38-year-old Kevin Durant holds the reins as Houston’s top player. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

Due to his veteran status and All-NBA caliber production, there is an unspoken expectation for Durant to take on the leadership responsibilities of a franchise star. When discussing the team’s 52-30 regular season record and first-round playoff exit, the 16-time All-Star is often at the center of conversations.

In a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon suggested that the Rockets had issues with chemistry in the locker room last season. He named Durant as one of the top factors behind this perceived disconnect.

“There were issues with connectivity in the Rockets locker room… I would say you could even say Kevin Durant was at the top of the list of both of those problems… having to be the primary initiator down the stretch of games, having to be the default leader, the guy most responsible for the mood of the locker room. Those don't play to his strengths. Those do play to Fred VanVleet's strengths and kind of take those burdens off of KD's shoulders this year."

Kevin Durant was a major part of the Rockets’ fourth-quarter collapses and locker room connectivity issues last season, per @BannedMacMahon



"Kevin Durant was part of both of those problems. I would say you could even say Kevin Durant was at the top of the list of both of those… pic.twitter.com/dKVRLTTvtj — NBABase (@TheNBABase) October 6, 2026

Durant’s Future

Regardless of behind-the-scenes rumors, Durant is still considered to be an elite scorer in the league. He finished with the fourth-most total points scored in the league last season, behind Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown.

While his career timeline doesn’t align with Sengun and Thompson from a long-term perspective, Durant’s offensive prowess can help elevate the Rockets into serious title contenders for 2027.

Trade speculation continues to surround Durant, though the Rockets have yet to see how high he can lift the team’s ceiling. After appearing in 78 regular-season games, he was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As suggested by MacMahon, VanVleet’s return to the court could alleviate some of the leadership duties from Durant. The continued development of Sengun and Thompson should also improve the team’s overall strength.

Unless the Rockets’ upcoming season gets off to a disastrous start, Houston’s front office should be expected to retain Durant until at least next summer. His 2027 player option remains a major question mark, but there is too much risk in moving the veteran before February’s deadline without a stronger reason.