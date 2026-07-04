Rockets Can Solve Point Guard Problem With Bold Kyrie Irving Trade

Even though Fred VanVleet will return to the Houston Rockets next season, there are still questions regarding the point guard room. VanVleet missed the entire season last year after he suffered a torn ACL. The Rockets were forced into playing Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson at the position.

VanVleet exercised his $25 million player option for the 2026-27 season, but with the 32-year-old coming off a major knee injury, the Rockets should at least consider whether there is a better long-term solution at point guard. One intriguing possibility would be a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks centered around Kyrie Irving.

A Mock Trade

Houston Rockets receive:

Mar 29, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on from the stands during the second half of the game between the UConn Huskies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Fred VanVleet meets with the media about his various sports-related charity events on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Joe Buckets Basketball Training center in Winnebago. RFD0618 Fred Vanvleet | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fred VanVleet

Clint Capela

Irving is also recovering from a torn ACL, which cost him his entire season last year. He should be fully recovered by the start of the season. One concern is that Irving is slightly older than VanVleet. Even so, Kyrie has been elite offensively when healthy. In his last full season, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting an

A Perfect Fit Next to Kevin Durant

The Rockets have a very young and talented roster, led by Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson. Adding Kyrie Irving to this roster would immediately give Houston another elite shot creator and a closer to pair alongside Kevin Durant. The two NBA champs and All-Stars have already developed a friendship and chemistry from their time together in Brooklyn. This trade would be a huge win for the Rockets. Houston's defense is already among the league's best, so Irving can focus primarily on what he does best, creating offense and knocking down tough perimeter shots.

Why Dallas Could Listen

From Dallas' perspective, acquiring VanVleet provides a proven veteran leader who can organize the offense. His contract will also give the Mavericks additional financial flexibility, as it is expiring. The Mavericks also need more frontcourt depth, and including Clint Capela will provide that depth and a player who can help with their interior defense.

A Risk Worth Taking

This trade does not involve any risk. Irving is returning from an ACL injury as well, so there is no guarantee he will return to his prior form. If Irving can come back healthy without any setbacks, he will drastically improve the 'Rockets' ceiling. This is a move the Rockets need to explore if they plan to contend in the very competitive Western Conference.