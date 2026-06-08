Rockets' Clint Capela Compiles Starting Five of NBA's Best Soccer Players

The NBA has become a globalized sport over the last several decades. We've seen the league reach an international audience and make its way across the world.

In fact, we haven't seen an American-born MVP in nearly a decade. James Harden was the last American to win the award, which was during the 2017-18 season, in which the Houston Rockets posted a 65-17 season -- surpassing the 1993-94 ball club that won 58 games.

Since then, we've seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win the award two times, Nikola Jokic win the award three times, Joel Embiid win the award once and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win the award twice. We've also seen the gap get shrunk during FIBA play, as other countries have caught up to the United States.

Gone are the days of the Dream Team. That will never happen again. The Americans won't be able to just roll out of bed and beat every country by 50 points.

Other countries aren't intimidated by the Americans anymore. In part, because those countries have NBA players also. They're not going to bow down or fold to the Americans when they're facing these same players on a nightly basis in the NBA.

Especially when they are representing their hometown country. Many have raised questions about just how other countries have caught up to the United States, especially since many of those respective companies have a lack of resources.

Certainly compared to the United States. Part of the reason is because of the AAU culture in America.

Players don't get the same development. Especially as rising youngsters who are learning how to play the game. The game has become monetized at a much earlier point in their lives.

Other nations don't quite have that same dynamic. Also, many other countries are big on soccer, which has a litany of transferable skills.

Rockets center Clint Capela even said as much.

"Just the speed and the footwork, you know? Obviously that togetherness, playing as a team."

Capela was asked to compile a starting five of the best NBA players who could hold their own on the soccer field. Unsurprisingly, his list didn't feature any American-born players.

"Joel Embiid. I would say Luka [Dončić], [Pascal] Siakam, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Nikola] Jokić."

On the soccer front, the World Cup is coming to the city of Houston later this month. The official schedule is below:

June 14, 2026: Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E)

June 17, 2026: Portugal vs. DR Congo (Group K)

June 20, 2026: Netherlands vs. Sweden (Group F)

June 23, 2026: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K)

June 27, 2026: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)

June 29, 2026: Round of 32 (1C vs. 2F)

July 4, 2026: Round of 16

The matches will be held at Reliant Stadium -- the home stadium of the NFL's Houston Texans.