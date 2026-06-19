Rockets Coach Ime Udoka's Offensive System Was Questioned This Past Season

There was a common issue for the Houston Rockets during the 2025-26 season. The lack of offensive consistency and shot-making. A part of that frustration from Rockets fans was the game plan and strategy on that side of the ball from head coach Ime Udoka.

While there were times that the offense would put up big numbers, courtesy of superstar forward Kevin Durant, there were other times that the team looked a bit stagnant and demonstrated a lack of intent. It felt like the Rockets did not "run" an offense per se during stretches and just relied on winning the one-on-one matchup.

Udoka's expertise is defense and no one has doubted that. It's also clear that Udoka has been a huge part of the Rockets' turnaround to relevancy over the past three seasons. He took the Rockets from a rebuilding team to a playoff team. However, the Rockets do need to get to another level offensively.

Udoka's offensive philosophy and strategy has been questioned, given how the lack of offense and struggles on that end were a huge part of the team's suprising first round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers in the past season's playoffs. Udoka explained his mindset during the past year.

Coaching Staff's Offensive Strategy

Apr 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka talks with forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“We’re not the fastest team pace-wise anyway so I don’t want to stop to call plays every miss," Udoka said. "I want guys to push and Amen use his speed. From there it’s mainly dead balls and after time outs, free throws or turnovers, I'll see what I like and call a play from there."

Obviously an NBA team cannot script any plays, but it seems like Udoka wants his team to figure it out on the court, as in read and react for the most part. Given the Rockets did not have a true experienced point guard all season, more set plays and plans to get certain players involved may have worked better.

“I want to get to the level where guys are comfortable reading a mismatch, finding something in transition instead of probing and then playing off them. I'm not someone who likes to call a play every time, but we do need to improve on our recognition of mismatches," Udoka said.

Playoff teams and coaches in the association are well equipped to make adjustments to counter this plan by minimizing mismatches and switch everything towards the end of the possession to make the read and react much harder without more set plays.

It will be interesting to see how the Rockets look once starting veteran point guard Fred VanVleet is back to manning the offense. That's expected to help significantly, but the Rockets cannot rely on Durant as the only consistent shot-maker from all over the court.