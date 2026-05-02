What Amen Thompson’s Potential Extension Could Mean for the Rockets

The Houston Rockets have officially and disappointingly been eliminated from the postseason, suffering a first-round exit for the second-straight season.

Last night, the Rockets scored just 78 points in Game 6 versus the Lakers, with superstar Kevin Durant out due to injury, and the rest of the young core unable to procure offense, as had been the case for the other five games.

Now, the Rockets look to a pivotal offseason, where reportedly nothing is off the table in terms of trades, extensions and more.

In writing about Tari Eason’s impending decision, The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote: “That doesn’t even include the lucrative extension young star Amen Thompson is expected to sign this summer, potentially a five-year deal worth more than $250 million.” That would place Thompson at around $50 million per season, essentially one of the top earners in the sport.

Thompson’s deal could mean several things for the Houston Rockets.

Firstly, it could mean locking down a stellar player with more left in the tank in terms of development. The former fourth pick is fresh off a season averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53% overall.

Even with some glaring holes aside, Thompson’s an obviously crucial piece to the Rockets’ success, offering what is likely the single most athletic player in the league with the ability to defend at a Defensive Player of the Year-level on the wing.

Despite that, some across the league wanted to see more from Thompson overall. His two biggest needs in terms of development coming into the NBA — shooting and handling — have yet to see real strides taken.

He regressed as a shooter this year even with Durant flanking, shooting just 22$ on 1.5 attempts per game, which reared its head in the postseason. His handling has taken small steps, though he’s still not yet to the point of breaking down defenses constantly or offering a lead guard.

Thompson’s rookie deal helped to quell fears that those things won’t get better. But being paid a much larger percentage of the cap changes the dynamic somewhat. In being paid $250 million over the next half-decade, there will be an expectation that Thompson will need to be a star, and he may very well need to add things to his bag to become that.

Regardless, Houston doesn't have many options in terms of this specifcially. If the Rockets lessen the offer, other teams are certain to swoop in, and Thompson's again proven he's potentially the brightest spot on the team.