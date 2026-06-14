Rockets Could Land Jaylen Brown as Third Team in Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal

The Houston Rockets have been cited as a team to monitor this offseason. It's been reported that the Rockets could be one of the biggest X-factors in the league to make a splash move for a proven player.

Granted, the Rockets' brass has said something entirely different (at least, the last time we heard from them publicly). General Manager Rafael Stone seems to have taken the stance of running it back and hoping for development from Houston's young core.

The Rockets have been tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo for months. In fact, we've heard rumblings about a potential bid by Houston for Antetokounmpo ever since March, when fellow Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix expressed public knowledge of Houston’s plans to pursue Antetokounmpo this offseason.

It sounds like that may not be happening after all, as such a deal would rid the Rockets of their assets (and compromise their ability to surround Antetokounmpo with the necessary role players to contend for a title). However, Houston could possibly still be involved in an Antetokounmpo deal, albeit as a third team.

The Boston Celtics seem open to the idea of moving All-NBA wing and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. However, the Bucks may not want Brown if they move Antetokounmpo, as such a move would essentially signal a rebuild.

Milwaukee would have no place for a 29-year-old player entering their 11th season, if they were set on hitting the reset button. Even though Brown is a surefire superstar, he wouldn't exactly help them accomplish that goal.

In that case, the Rockets could enter the picture. Marc Stein of the Stein Line laid out the potential scenario.

"What sort of market is going to form for Jaylen Brown to join the trade construction as a third team if the Bucks and Celtics advance to a serious stage in Giannis-to-Boston talks?

Portland, Houston and Atlanta are teams routinely mentioned as suitors with Brown interest, but the sheer salary numbers do add a layer of complexity to any talks. Brown, who turns 30 in October, just assembled a career season but also has three years and $183 million left on his current contract."

The Rockets have been linked to Brown as well, as he and Rockets coach Ime Udoka have a personal relationship dating back to Udoka's lone season as head coach of the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets would need to drum up the salary ballast for Brown's $57 million number in 2026-27.