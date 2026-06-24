Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith Reportedly Drawing Interest Around the League

Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone has developed a pretty good track record in his six years as Houston's front office executive. Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Stone finished seventh in the league's annual Executive of the Year award.

Just last summer, Stone was ranked as the league's sixth-best front office executive by Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach, in a ranking system that incorporates free agency history, draft history and trade history to concoct an all-encompassing rating metric. However, Stone's biggest miss by far was the Dorian Finney-Smith signing from last offseason.

Based on the latest reporting, Finney-Smith may have already played his last game in Houston, as explained by Kelly Iko, another one of Yahoo Sports' basketball writers

"The Rockets' deepened understanding of their current standing also lends itself to a potential trade of veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith

, who signed a four-year, $53 million deal last offseason. Finney-Smith averaged career lows in minutes, points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage while dealing with lingering issues stemming from surgery on his left ankle a year ago."

Iko explained the Rockets' calculus behind a potential move of Finney-Smith.

"Houston, which has plans to reshape its bench, hopes to dive into the free-agent market

and would need to clear room — with Finney-Smith's contract being the most team-friendly — to do so."

Perhaps the most surprising facet of Iko's reporting, on the Finney-Smith front, is that multiple teams are reportedly lined up and circling the wagon to potentially drum up a trade for the once promising 3-and-D wing.

"Finney-Smith has registered reasonable interest around the league, sources said, with the understanding that he should return to full strength by next season."

The Rockets acquired Finney-Smith following the conclusion of their 2024-25 campaign, which was widely successful. So much that Houston jumped all the way to the second seed in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference.

Houston wasn't even a postseason team in the previous season. Or a play-in team, for that matter.

However, the team had to part with Dillon Brooks in order to fetch Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, as his salary was needed to create enough salary ballast to get the deal done. Finney-Smith was identified as the perfect replacement, based on his skillset and proven track record as a starter on several Western Conference postseason contending ball clubs.

However, Finney-Smith had offseason surgery that limited him severely throughout the season, so much that the Rockets were surprised internally by his recovery timetable. It's been reported that Houston would have to part with multiple second-round draft picks in order to offload Finney-Smith.

Perhaps that's why multiple teams may register interest in the vetera wing. It will be interesting to see if a deal materializes this offseason.