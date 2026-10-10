Rockets GM Discusses Kevin Durant’s Fit With Young Core

Between the likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard, the Houston Rockets have one of the most prominent young cores in the NBA. Sengun and Thompson both have All-Star potential for 2027, while their young teammates have also shown strong growth.

Despite having the pieces for a bright future, the Rockets’ top player is still arguably the 38-year-old Kevin Durant. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

During a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone expressed his belief that Durant enjoys playing with Houston’s young core.

"As best I can tell, you can ask him, but he really enjoys it. Every day is not a perfect day, and Kevin is not somebody who is chipper and upbeat every minute of every day. That's just not his personality. But I think he's really enjoyed being around the young guys. And it does, at least for me, as I get older, having youthful energy is great. I'm an old curmudgeon. Ime's an old curmudgeon. Kevin's definitely not old, but he has his curmudgeon moments."

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone watches during practice before game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High Expectations

Durant’s first year with the Rockets resulted in a 52-30 regular-season record and a first-round playoff exit. The 16-time All-Star, however, was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Fred VanVleet returning to the starting lineup, as well as Sengun and Thompson continuing to elevate their profiles, Durant is expected to have a stronger cast for the upcoming season. Sheppard’s playing time will be in question, as VanVleet could stifle his developmental opportunities, though he remains another source of upside for the franchise.

There are many positive takeaways for both the Rockets and Durant heading toward Opening Day, though the two-time NBA champion is still involved in trade speculation. He has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, which adds a further sense of pressure for the franchise to make a deep playoff run.

The most concerning aspect is that Houston has yet to convert significant potential into team success. Since Udoka was named the Rockets’ head coach in 2023, the franchise has yet to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

Overall, Durant’s long-term future in Houston could be determined by the team’s performance throughout the upcoming year. Based on his proven longevity, he is expected to continue his NBA career for multiple seasons.