Kevin Durant Discusses Interest in Playing at 2028 LA Olympics

The United States is set to host the Olympic Games in 2028. Team USA will be seeking a sixth consecutive gold medal finish in 5x5 men’s basketball, and there is anticipated to be a plethora of talent to select from when building the roster.

Three-time USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year award winner Kevin Durant is considered one of the all-time great national players. He has won four Olympic gold medals and is the all-time leading scorer in Team USA's Olympic basketball history.

During the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Durant will be approaching 40 years old. As captured by Damien Peters, Durant expressed interest in joining Team USA for the 2028 campaign.

“We’ll see. It definitely would be amazing. It’s always incredible to represent your country and I would love the opportunity again, but a lot could happen in that time. There are so many great players in the league. The most that I can do is stay on top of my game.”

Kevin Durant tells me that representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics isn’t off the table.



“It would definitely be amazing” pic.twitter.com/3MfJhFkQpG — Damien Peters (@DamienPetersNBA) October 8, 2026

Is It Possible?

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection. He finished with the fourth-most total points scored, behind Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown.

While there are a lot of events that can take place within the next two seasons, Durant is in a seemingly comfortable situation with the Houston Rockets. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continue to raise their respective ceilings, and Fred VanVleet’s return is expected to alleviate a chunk of the leadership responsibilities from Durant.

Even if Durant does not partake in any load management strategies next season, being surrounded by a cast of high-caliber players can help him avoid situations that could lead to injury.

The biggest factor in his potential Olympic appearance is longevity, which has been exceptional for a 38-year-old veteran. He has not averaged under 25 points per game in a regular season since his rookie year with the Seattle SuperSonics. His numbers last season were virtually the same as the season before, his final one in Phoenix.

Although 40 years old is generally considered to mark the twilight years of a player’s career, LeBron James has served as a positive blueprint for what a veteran’s final years in the league could look like. Based on his current production, Durant could be headed toward this same path.

Overall, there are no current factors to suggest that Durant would not be a meaningful addition to Team USA’s next gold medal campaign. His legacy with the program further solidifies his case for a spot in 2028.