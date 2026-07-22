The Houston Rockets have hired highly regarded shooting and player development coach Chip Engelland as an assistant on Ime Udoka's staff, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Engelland, 65, spent the last four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs, overlapping with Udoka for 11 seasons during the Rockets head coach's time as both a player and an assistant coach.

ESPN reported Engelland was among the NBA's highest-paid assistants when he left the Spurs for the Thunder in 2022. That won't change with the Rockets. A source told OnSI that Houston outbid the Utah Jazz for Engelland's services. Utah head coach Will Hardy also worked with Engelland in San Antonio.

Nicknamed the "Shot Doctor," Engelland has been credited with helping develop the shooting of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray. Lu Dort was among the Thunder players who improved his three-point shooting under Engelland, hitting 37% from beyond the arc during Engelland's four seasons in Oklahoma City after shooting 33% over his first three NBA seasons.

Engelland joins a Rockets team that ranked 25th in three-pointers made last season despite finishing 10th in three-point percentage. Houston averaged just 10 made threes per game while shooting 30% from beyond the arc in its first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The development of Amen Thompson will be among Engelland's most important tasks. Thompson improved his free-throw shooting to 78% last season, but his three-point percentage dipped to 21.5% from 27%. He also shot just 35.5% on two-point attempts from more than eight feet, down from 39% the previous season.

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alperen Sengun's free-throw shooting should also be a priority. He has shot 69% from the line in each of the past three seasons. Sengun also posted a career-best 30% from three-point range last season, but the Rockets would like to see that number improve so opposing defenses must respect him beyond the arc.

Getting more consistent jump shooting from Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason will also be paramount if the Rockets' offense is to become more efficient.

The Rockets have not announced their coaching staff for the 2026-27 season, but the rest of Udoka's assistants are expected to remain in place, led by lead assistant Ben Sullivan and assistants Royal Ivey and Garrett Jackson.

Will Dunn, who predates Udoka on the Rockets' staff and coached the team's Summer League squad this month, is also expected to return, along with Cam Hodges and Josh Bostic.