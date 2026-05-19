Rockets Insider Says Amen Thompson Max Contract Not Guaranteed

There are so many Houston Rockets storylines to watch this offseason, as big changes could be coming. This past season was disappointing for the most part, as many key weaknesses that plagued the Rockets' regular season came back to bite them in the playoffs, resulting in a first-round exit for the second year in a row.

One major question this summer is whether or not Amen Thompson will get the $251 million max contract extension he is eligible for. The 6-foot-7 improved his production in year three, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 79 games. He was an iron man and remained impressive while stepping into an increased role with Fred VanVleet injured.

However, while many fans would throw Thompson a blank check as soon as possible, one Rockets insider isn't so sure the organization will give him that kind of money. Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle does not expect them to pay the 23-year-old the max.

"Do not expect Amen Thompson to get a max contract extension," Shankar wrote. "Such a contract would pay him a quarter of the salary cap over the next few seasons, but the impressive guard/forward still faces enough questions about his shot and eventual offensive profile.

"That, combined with the Rocket' precedent of getting relatively team-friendly extensions (see Şengün, Alperen, above) should keep him in the ballpark of 20-23% of the salary cap."

If Thompson and the Rockets do not agree to an extension this summer, he'd then hit restricted free agency the following offseason. This is the same situation that Tari Eason is in right now, as any team can offer him a new deal, with Houston being able to match it.

It's worth noting that the Rockets are also linked to a few big names that could be available. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown and other stars potentially departing this summer via trade, Thompson could be the big piece in a package if Houston is reluctant to pay him at all.

But there's no denying that the 2023 lottery pick has the potential to be a star in his own right. Thompson already has an All-Defensive First Team appearance under his belt, and he possesses great offensive potential with his athleticism and slashing ability. The one caveat is his three-point shooting, as Shankar noted, as that could be the defining factor in his next big contract.