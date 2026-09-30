Two months ago, a video surfaced of Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Magic power forward Paolo Banchero working out with each other. As expected, when fans started to react to the two in the gym together, it went viral.

Banchero sees it as an opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever seen.

When speaking with NBA Insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson at Orlando Magic Media Day on Monday, the moment everyone saw between Banchero and Durant is not the first time they’ve worked out together. It was just one of the few times it was on camera.

“It’s funny, everybody keeps asking me about the workouts,” Banchero laughed. “That was only one workout, there just happened to be cameras there. But I love working with KD. I have in the past before.”

The Two have different types of games, but the objective is to get better at their craft, and for Banchero learning from a future Hall of Famer will continue his longevity in the league.

“Obviously, our games are a lot different, and our bodies are a lot different,” Banchero explained. “But I think the biggest thing I take from him is just how he works out, the intensity at which he works out, and how every rep he does is game speed, you know? I think those are the biggest things I’ve learned from him.”

“Just for him to allow me to work out with him, take me under his wing a little bit and give me some pointers—it’s definitely a help.”

Kendrick Perkins didn’t agree with the two working out and would have rather Kevin Durant mentor his own teammates Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun.

During an episode of First Take in late July shared his opinion on the viral video.

"I've been seeing a video that's been circulating of KD working out with Paolo Banchero and I appreciate the mentorship. But that's mentorship needs to be going at the guys he's actually going to be on the floor with this upcoming season," Perkins said.

"I wanna see videos of KD in the lab with Jabari Smith, I wanna see videos of Sengun and Kevin Durant working out."

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is interviewed during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Banchero, he was a guest on JJ Redick podcast a few years back, and shared what he learned from Durant and former Rocket forward Carmelo Anthony.

I spent a lot of time talking to them and got to connect with them. I left there feeling motivated. (They gave) a lot of advice. I exchanged numbers with them. I didn't realize how much they're fans of me, and they expressed that to me. It really just kind of took me back, said Banchero via Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire.

“Getting validation from them was all I needed to hear. Being able to receive that and being able to take it and add some of that stuff to my game and my mindset just went a long way. I don't need to hear nothing else from nobody; hearing that stuff from them was amazing.”